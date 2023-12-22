Govt committed to ensuring peace across country: Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi said that the government is fully committed to ensure peace, tranquillity, and equal rights to all citizens irrespective of caste, creed, and religion as enunciated in the Islamic teaching and laid down by the Constitution of Pakistan.

“It is the responsibility of the government to safeguard the basic rights of all religious minorities and reassured that their all rights would be completely protected at all costs,” the president expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Thursday in connection with the celebrations of Christmas.

He said Hazrat Isa (AS) was an embodiment of peace and affection and these values were much needed in today’s world shaken by strife, conflicts, and wars.

He said that the teachings of Islam as well as almost all religions laid emphasis upon the value of human life and when its value was reduced, it gave rise to conflicts. “Wars and carnage are no solutions. My message to the world is; wars must end,” he stressed.

The ceremony arranged by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony was attended by parliamentarians, religious leaders and members of different faiths, members of diplomatic corps, and a large number of Christian families.

The president referring to atrocities in Gaza, said contrary to the religious teaching of peace and tolerance, the scenes in the world were topsy-turvy. About 19,000 precious human lives in Gaza had been lost but the human hearts had not melted, he added.

He opined that despite the United Nations calling for an immediate ceasefire and a denunciation by the Pope himself, the carnage of Palestinians including Christians continued where churches besides, mosques were razed to the ground.

The enlightened world advocating the tenets of democratic values was so oblivious to the humanitarian woes in the conflict, he added.

He said when the Pakistan Resolution was passed in 1940, a simultaneous resolution over Palestine was also adopted and reaffirmed that the two-state was the only solution to the issue.

The president said in Pakistan, all communities were enjoying equal rights and living with peace which was “a beautiful bouquet” of interfaith harmony and unity. Recollecting the tragic Jaranwala incident, he said whenever an incident involving religious minorities surfaced, the governments had immediately responded and also commended the judiciary for playing a significant role in ensuring their rights.

He said Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and the Caliphs also repeatedly advised and acted for the protection of rights, places of worship and lives of the followers of other faiths.

Moreover, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of the nation, in his historic and memorable speech of August 11, 1947, stressed that everyone irrespective of colour, creed, and religion would have equal rights, privileges, and obligations, besides complete religious freedom in the new State of Pakistan, he added.

He also appreciated the contributions of religious minorities in the social and economic uplift of the country.

Citing treatment meted out to minorities including Muslims, Christians, and Sikhs in India, he said an archbishop in Manipur had claimed that about 150 churches were burnt down which was given a colour of tribal conflict to divert attention from the plight of minorities.

President Alvi said Hazrat Isa (AS) served the ailing and miserable humanity and spread the divine message of peace, empathy, and affection among human beings and the observance of day reinforced that message.

Earlier, speaking on the occasion, Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed said that all the Prophets spread the message of peace, equality, and tolerance.

He urged the religious leaders to spread the message of peace and love in the world, adding that the white colour in the national flag of Pakistan declared that the country could not be completed without the religious minorities.

Archbishop of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Dr Joseph Arshad said that there was a need to reinforce the spiritual message of peace, affection, and interfaith harmony as spread by Hazrat Isa (AS).

He said the Christians and all other religious communities would continue playing their role in the progress and prosperity of the country.

Bishop of Lahore Diocese Nadeem Kamran, in his remarks, said that the joyous day reminded them to further foster brotherhood, affection, and unity among their ranks and appreciated the Muslims and the government for taking steps to protect their equal rights in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023