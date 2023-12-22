‘Crackdown’ on workers: PTI criticises ‘silence’ of ECP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on Thursday, lambasted the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for its alleged silence over the crackdown on party leaders, saying such a treatment to PTI leadership would weaken the federation.

Speaking at a presser here, the spokesman for Imran Khan, Shoaib Shaheen called upon the ECP to wake up from deep slumber, saying the silence on the part of the top electoral body, is beyond comprehension.

He said that all other parties are busy in their election campaigns but PTI leadership is facing crackdown, and their nomination papers are snatched by the police, which is nothing but pushing the party against the wall.

He said that the silence of ECP over what is being done to PTI leaders shows how biased the top electoral body is in providing a level playing field to all the parties ahead of elections.

Sharing a long list of PTI candidates whose nomination papers were snatched by the police, he said that the ECP is well aware of all this, but is reluctant to take any action for reasons best known to it.

