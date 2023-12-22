BAFL 48.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.04%)
BIPL 20.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
BOP 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.14%)
CNERGY 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (11.59%)
DFML 15.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.5%)
DGKC 75.24 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.54%)
FABL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
FCCL 18.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.32%)
FFL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
GGL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.01%)
HBL 119.68 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.56%)
HUBC 117.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.76%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.86%)
KEL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.92%)
LOTCHEM 25.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
MLCF 38.98 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.02%)
OGDC 116.63 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (1.86%)
PAEL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (7.33%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.05%)
PIOC 112.58 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.2%)
PPL 122.81 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.33%)
PRL 32.12 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (5.14%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 75.23 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.66%)
SSGC 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.38%)
TELE 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
TPLP 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.26%)
TRG 86.83 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.78%)
UNITY 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
BR100 6,461 Increased By 50.9 (0.79%)
BR30 23,540 Increased By 262.9 (1.13%)
KSE100 62,694 Increased By 245.6 (0.39%)
KSE30 20,939 Increased By 45.3 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2023-12-22

PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘Project Nawaz’ still on board?

Anjum Ibrahim Published 22 Dec, 2023 05:22am

“Which is the fourth-largest party in this country?” “That depends on the next election results – MQM used to win the most seats pre-The Man Who Must Remain Nameless empowerment…”

“Is empowerment the right word? I would have thought placement maybe a better word.”

“Don’t be facetious anyway MQM may get even less than in 2018, MMA was fourth in 2018 with 14 seats and within MMA The Maulana’s party won the maximum seats and I reckon his party will not use the MMA platform this time but…”

“He has not made any bones about his support for Nawaz Sharif, has he! But what do you think he has been promised – the Kashmir Committee chairmanship yet again?”

“For your information the Maulana has come a long way since last he was the chair of that committee - he was the head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, he was frequently seen next to Notification Maryam Nawaz in jalsas during the administration of The Man Who Must Remain Nameless, unlike many of the senior leadership of PML-N and…”

“And most important of all, the guy can read the writing on the wall.”

“I would suggest he looks at the wall one more time because the writing has changed somewhat.”

“I heard Project Nawaz Sharif is still on board – at least till the elections.”

“Yes, but it has been diluted somewhat in recent days, Project The Man Who Must Remain Nameless has most definitely been abandoned and is unlikely to be resurrected by the next elections, Project the Bhutto Zardaris has been strengthened somewhat recently, but it has not, I repeat not, taken on the status of a Project and as we know Nawaz Sharif has the foot in the mouth disease…”

“Dear me, the platelets may go all over the place again!”

“Not till 8 February, and this is why I asked which is the fourth-largest party? Maybe there is a need for a new project - there is a global wave of far right wing support in several countries –the elections last month in Holland spit out Geert Wilders as the victor, then there is Marie Le Pen of France who is gaining popularity…”

“Projects take a few years rather than a few weeks…”

I see, so The Maulana was previously content with the chair of a committee with foreign travel, but perhaps he may be considered for the portfolio Ministry of Foreign Affairs, I mean the Taliban have formally invited him for talks and…

“Don’t forget, all previous projects represented the hare if you know what I mean – The Maulana is the tortoise – slow and steady wins the race.”

“Right, so he aims to replace Alvi in this elections while in the next…”

“Hmmm, and given that wishes are horses in the Land of the Pure…”

“Precisely.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

1000 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘Project Nawaz’ still on board?

Shamshad highlights importance of Exim Bank

Regionally competitive level sought: APTMA demands power tariff at 9-10 cents per kWh

SOEs: PM briefed about privatisation process

Jul-Nov: Petroleum group imports witness 16.19pc negative growth

Toshakhana case: IHC rejects IK’s suspension of verdict plea

ATIR’s orders: FTO explains what actually constitutes maladministration

Non-inclusion of actual freight charges: Country incurring $1.5m monthly loss in meat exports to UAE

Review committee proposes amendments to JCP rules

SHC suspends gas tariff hike notification for textile industry

Pakistan’s central bank reserves fall below $7bn after over 5 months

Read more stories