PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘Project Nawaz’ still on board?

“Which is the fourth-largest party in this country?” “That depends on the next election results – MQM used to win the most seats pre-The Man Who Must Remain Nameless empowerment…”

“Is empowerment the right word? I would have thought placement maybe a better word.”

“Don’t be facetious anyway MQM may get even less than in 2018, MMA was fourth in 2018 with 14 seats and within MMA The Maulana’s party won the maximum seats and I reckon his party will not use the MMA platform this time but…”

“He has not made any bones about his support for Nawaz Sharif, has he! But what do you think he has been promised – the Kashmir Committee chairmanship yet again?”

“For your information the Maulana has come a long way since last he was the chair of that committee - he was the head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, he was frequently seen next to Notification Maryam Nawaz in jalsas during the administration of The Man Who Must Remain Nameless, unlike many of the senior leadership of PML-N and…”

“And most important of all, the guy can read the writing on the wall.”

“I would suggest he looks at the wall one more time because the writing has changed somewhat.”

“I heard Project Nawaz Sharif is still on board – at least till the elections.”

“Yes, but it has been diluted somewhat in recent days, Project The Man Who Must Remain Nameless has most definitely been abandoned and is unlikely to be resurrected by the next elections, Project the Bhutto Zardaris has been strengthened somewhat recently, but it has not, I repeat not, taken on the status of a Project and as we know Nawaz Sharif has the foot in the mouth disease…”

“Dear me, the platelets may go all over the place again!”

“Not till 8 February, and this is why I asked which is the fourth-largest party? Maybe there is a need for a new project - there is a global wave of far right wing support in several countries –the elections last month in Holland spit out Geert Wilders as the victor, then there is Marie Le Pen of France who is gaining popularity…”

“Projects take a few years rather than a few weeks…”

I see, so The Maulana was previously content with the chair of a committee with foreign travel, but perhaps he may be considered for the portfolio Ministry of Foreign Affairs, I mean the Taliban have formally invited him for talks and…

“Don’t forget, all previous projects represented the hare if you know what I mean – The Maulana is the tortoise – slow and steady wins the race.”

“Right, so he aims to replace Alvi in this elections while in the next…”

“Hmmm, and given that wishes are horses in the Land of the Pure…”

“Precisely.”

