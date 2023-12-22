100 nomination forms received so far: ECP Sindh

KARACHI: The process of receiving and submitting nomination forms for reserved seats for women and minorities in the general elections 2024 continues in the office of Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh, Karachi as officials said some 100 forms have so far been received from candidates.

A total of 100 forms have been received so far, in which 21 forms of women have been received from Sindh for the National Assembly.

Forty-six forms of women candidates have been received for the provincial assembly, whereas 33 forms of minorities have been received for the provincial assembly, the officials said.

The ECP Sindh on December 20 kicked-off the process of receiving nomination papers from the prospective NA and Provincial Assembly candidates as the country gears up for a crucial general election on February 8, 2024.

The issuance and receipt of nomination papers has begun on December 20, and will continue till December 22.

The ECP officials said political parties can submit priority lists for reserved seats by December 22.

There are 29 seats for women and 9 seats for minorities in the provincial assembly. From Sindh, there are 14 seats for women in the National Assembly.

