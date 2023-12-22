‘Entomologists must step up efforts to control agri diseases’

FAISALABAD: “The issue of agricultural diseases and pests was aggravating due to climate changes and other factors for which entomologists must pace up efforts to control that will enable a healthy crop and increased productivity.”

This was stated by Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Vice Chancellor, University of Agriculture Faisalabad while addressing as the chief guest at the annual function of the Department of Entomology, UAF.

He said that the agriculture sector was facing challenges in the present era for which it is important to adopt modern methods as well as transfer agricultural recommendations among the farmers. He lauded the Department of Entomology for playing an active role in this regard and hoped that they would continue their efforts to achieve food security.

He said that in the Department of Entomology, two modern laboratories are being established with the cooperation of China, while the residual laboratory is also being set up. Lauding the cultural and art performance presented by the students in the annual event, he said that extra-curricular activities were organized on regular basis to sharpen the God-given abilities of the students.

Pro-Vice Chancellor/Dean Agriculture Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan said that the Department of Entomology faculty was making all possible efforts to fight agricultural challenges. He said that the dream of poverty alleviation cannot be fulfilled without agricultural development.

Department of Entomology Chairman Dr Muhammad Jalal Arif said that under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Dr Iqrar Ahmed Khan, the university is setting new chapters of development not only in the field of education and research but also in extra-curricular activities.

He said that Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan is the 13th Vice Chancellor of UAF and during his tenure, historical research and educational uplift has been witnessed and state-of-the-art infrastructure has been provided for the university faculty and students.

He said that it is the result of his leadership that Pak Korea Nutrition Center, Center for Advanced Studies, Chinese Confucian Institute, Seed Center and others have been established in UAF through international cooperation, in which agricultural development work is going on day and night.

He said that in view of the growing importance of entomology nowadays, the Department of Entomology should be given the status of an institute. He said that Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan has formulated an agricultural policy for the government, which will bring a second agricultural revolution.

On this occasion, Dr Waseem Akram, Dr Muhammad Ahsan Khan, Dr Zainul Abedin, Dr Muhammad Arshad, Dr Hamid Bashir, Dr Dildar Gogi, Dr Rashid Rasool, Dr Abid Ali, Dr Sufyan, Dr Muhammad Tayyab, Dr Jam Nazir, Dr Sagheer, Dr Bilal, Dr Zunnu Raen Dr Waseem Abbas and others were also present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023