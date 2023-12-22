BAFL 48.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.04%)
BIPL 20.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
BOP 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.14%)
CNERGY 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (11.59%)
DFML 15.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.5%)
DGKC 75.24 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.54%)
FABL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
FCCL 18.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.32%)
FFL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
GGL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.01%)
HBL 119.68 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.56%)
HUBC 117.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.76%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.86%)
KEL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.92%)
LOTCHEM 25.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
MLCF 38.98 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.02%)
OGDC 116.63 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (1.86%)
PAEL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (7.33%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.05%)
PIOC 112.58 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.2%)
PPL 122.81 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.33%)
PRL 32.12 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (5.14%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 75.23 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.66%)
SSGC 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.38%)
TELE 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
TPLP 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.26%)
TRG 86.83 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.78%)
UNITY 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
BR100 6,461 Increased By 50.9 (0.79%)
BR30 23,540 Increased By 262.9 (1.13%)
KSE100 62,694 Increased By 245.6 (0.39%)
KSE30 20,939 Increased By 45.3 (0.22%)
China stocks rebound; HK flat amid weak global markets

Reuters Published 22 Dec, 2023 05:22am

SHANGHAI: China stocks rose on Thursday, rebounding from a near five-year low hit in the previous session, while Hong Kong shares were largely flat, weighed by weaker global markets after Wall Street snapped a long winning streak.

The blue-chip CSI 300 Index rose 1%, but hovered around its lowest level since February 2019. The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.6%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index closed almost flat, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index added 0.1%. Asian shares retreated on Thursday after Wall Street snapped a long winning streak, while Treasury yields were near five-month lows on hopes Britain’s notably soft inflation reading would be echoed in looming US price data.

In mainland China markets, shares in new energy , artificial intelligence and tourism companies jumped by between 1.5% and 2.7% to lead the gains.

Foreign investors were net buyers of Chinese shares on the day, following two sessions of selling.

“The market is near the bottom, there is not much room for further declines,” said a broker analyst, who declined to give his name. “However, investor sentiment still remained weak, due to lingering worries about the recovery and policy stimulus.”

Some Chinese major commercial banks will cut time deposit rates on Friday, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters after markets closed, a move to provide more room for reducing lending costs amid a faltering economy.

In Hong Kong, tech giants slipped 0.4%. However, Alibaba and Meituan both rose 1.1%. “If monetary policy turns loose early next year, we can expect a major rebound,” said Zhang Chi, an analyst at Sinolink Securities. “The sustainability of the rebound will mainly depend on the recovery and liquidity situation.”

