Youth must be leveraged for economic progress: PC official

ISLAMABAD: Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Mohammad Jehanzeb acknowledged Pakistan's economic challenges, including gender disparities and the need to leverage the youthful population, especially women, for economic progress. He expressed these views while addressing a seminar here on Thursday.

The seminar organised by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, focused on the "Development Journey of Bangladesh and Lessons Learnt for Pakistan."

The Ministry of Planning, International Growth Center (IGC) and Consortium for Development Policy Research (CDPR) hosted the seminar in Islamabad featuring Dr Sadiq Khan, vice chairman of the Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh.

The deputy chairman underscored the importance of stable leadership, robust infrastructure, and unwavering focus on growth, drawing valuable lessons from Bangladesh's success.

Addressing decision-making procedures, Deputy Chairman Khan outlined the federal government's responsibility for the national agenda and emphasized provincial investment in human development. Despite challenges and limited resources, he stressed the importance of focusing on economic development, women's empowerment, and transformative policies.

Distinguished participants included Dr Ijaz Nabi, country director International Growth Center (IGC), Chief Economist Zafarul Hassan, Additional Secretary Kamran Rehman, and representatives from think tanks, economic institutions, academia’s, private sector, civil society, and various government organisations.

Dr Sadiq Khan delivered a comprehensive presentation covering Bangladesh's early challenges, including quantitative restrictions, economic deregulation, banking reforms, trade with India, sectoral policies, special bonded warehouse systems, raw material imports, and strategies for food self-sufficiency and private investments. He emphasized the pivotal role of GDP growth, citing a remarkable average almost six per cent per year from 2001 onward.

Discussing Bangladesh's inclusive growth strategy, Dr Sadiq highlighted job creation, diversified agriculture, export-oriented manufacturing, and support for micro and small enterprises while commending Bangladesh's economic strength built on strategic trade agreements and sustainable industry practices.

Expressing gratitude to Dr Sadiq for an excellent presentation, Deputy Chairman Khan encouraged participants to draw lessons from Bangladesh's experiences for Pakistan's economic stability. He presented a souvenir to Dr Sadiq Khan as a token of appreciation.

