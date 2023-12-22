BAFL 48.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.04%)
BIPL 20.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
BOP 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.14%)
CNERGY 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (11.59%)
DFML 15.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.5%)
DGKC 75.24 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.54%)
FABL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
FCCL 18.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.32%)
FFL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
GGL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.01%)
HBL 119.68 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.56%)
HUBC 117.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.76%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.86%)
KEL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.92%)
LOTCHEM 25.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
MLCF 38.98 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.02%)
OGDC 116.63 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (1.86%)
PAEL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (7.33%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.05%)
PIOC 112.58 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.2%)
PPL 122.81 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.33%)
PRL 32.12 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (5.14%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 75.23 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.66%)
SSGC 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.38%)
TELE 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
TPLP 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.26%)
TRG 86.83 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.78%)
UNITY 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
BR100 6,461 Increased By 50.9 (0.79%)
BR30 23,540 Increased By 262.9 (1.13%)
KSE100 62,694 Increased By 245.6 (0.39%)
KSE30 20,939 Increased By 45.3 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-22

Youth must be leveraged for economic progress: PC official

Recorder Report Published 22 Dec, 2023 05:22am

ISLAMABAD: Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Mohammad Jehanzeb acknowledged Pakistan's economic challenges, including gender disparities and the need to leverage the youthful population, especially women, for economic progress. He expressed these views while addressing a seminar here on Thursday.

The seminar organised by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, focused on the "Development Journey of Bangladesh and Lessons Learnt for Pakistan."

The Ministry of Planning, International Growth Center (IGC) and Consortium for Development Policy Research (CDPR) hosted the seminar in Islamabad featuring Dr Sadiq Khan, vice chairman of the Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh.

The deputy chairman underscored the importance of stable leadership, robust infrastructure, and unwavering focus on growth, drawing valuable lessons from Bangladesh's success.

Addressing decision-making procedures, Deputy Chairman Khan outlined the federal government's responsibility for the national agenda and emphasized provincial investment in human development. Despite challenges and limited resources, he stressed the importance of focusing on economic development, women's empowerment, and transformative policies.

Distinguished participants included Dr Ijaz Nabi, country director International Growth Center (IGC), Chief Economist Zafarul Hassan, Additional Secretary Kamran Rehman, and representatives from think tanks, economic institutions, academia’s, private sector, civil society, and various government organisations.

Dr Sadiq Khan delivered a comprehensive presentation covering Bangladesh's early challenges, including quantitative restrictions, economic deregulation, banking reforms, trade with India, sectoral policies, special bonded warehouse systems, raw material imports, and strategies for food self-sufficiency and private investments. He emphasized the pivotal role of GDP growth, citing a remarkable average almost six per cent per year from 2001 onward.

Discussing Bangladesh's inclusive growth strategy, Dr Sadiq highlighted job creation, diversified agriculture, export-oriented manufacturing, and support for micro and small enterprises while commending Bangladesh's economic strength built on strategic trade agreements and sustainable industry practices.

Expressing gratitude to Dr Sadiq for an excellent presentation, Deputy Chairman Khan encouraged participants to draw lessons from Bangladesh's experiences for Pakistan's economic stability. He presented a souvenir to Dr Sadiq Khan as a token of appreciation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

youth Mohammad Jehanzeb economic progress

Comments

1000 characters

Youth must be leveraged for economic progress: PC official

Shamshad highlights importance of Exim Bank

Regionally competitive level sought: APTMA demands power tariff at 9-10 cents per kWh

SOEs: PM briefed about privatisation process

Jul-Nov: Petroleum group imports witness 16.19pc negative growth

Toshakhana case: IHC rejects IK’s suspension of verdict plea

ATIR’s orders: FTO explains what actually constitutes maladministration

Non-inclusion of actual freight charges: Country incurring $1.5m monthly loss in meat exports to UAE

Review committee proposes amendments to JCP rules

SHC suspends gas tariff hike notification for textile industry

Pakistan’s central bank reserves fall below $7bn after over 5 months

Read more stories