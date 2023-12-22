BAFL 48.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.04%)
IOM director general calls on FM

Recorder Report Published 22 Dec, 2023

ISLAMABAD: Director General, International Organization for Migration (IOM) Amy Pope, on Thursday, called on caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and discussed issues of mutual importance.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, the caretaker foreign minister appreciated the IOM’s valuable work in Pakistan, especially in areas of migration, and humanitarian support after the 2022 devastating floods during the meeting.

It added that the duo also exchanged views on IOM’s ongoing projects in the country and the caretaker foreign minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s support to IOM’s mandate.

