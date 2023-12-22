BAFL 48.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.04%)
BIPL 20.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
BOP 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.14%)
CNERGY 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (11.59%)
DFML 15.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.5%)
DGKC 75.24 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.54%)
FABL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
FCCL 18.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.32%)
FFL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
GGL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.01%)
HBL 119.68 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.56%)
HUBC 117.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.76%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.86%)
KEL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.92%)
LOTCHEM 25.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
MLCF 38.98 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.02%)
OGDC 116.63 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (1.86%)
PAEL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (7.33%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.05%)
PIOC 112.58 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.2%)
PPL 122.81 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.33%)
PRL 32.12 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (5.14%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 75.23 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.66%)
SSGC 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.38%)
TELE 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
TPLP 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.26%)
TRG 86.83 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.78%)
UNITY 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
BR100 6,461 Increased By 50.9 (0.79%)
BR30 23,540 Increased By 262.9 (1.13%)
KSE100 62,694 Increased By 245.6 (0.39%)
KSE30 20,939 Increased By 45.3 (0.22%)
Japanese rubber futures slip on firmer yen

Reuters Published 22 Dec, 2023 05:22am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures fell on Thursday as a stronger yen made the commodity expensive for international buyers, although a firmer Shanghai market on potential supply chain disruptions limited the decline.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for May delivery was down 0.5 yen, or 0.2%, at 240 yen ($1.68) per kg at closing.

Meanwhile, the rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for May delivery was up 195 yuan, or 1.5%, at 13,785 yuan ($1,929.24) per metric ton.

The Japanese yen rose 0.3% against the dollar and last traded at 143.2. It has lost more than 8% on the dollar this year as the Bank of Japan has steadfastly kept short-term rates negative, against 300 basis points of US interest rate hikes.

Japan’s government on Thursday slightly raised its economic growth projections for this fiscal year from its previous estimates, as external demand is likely to more than offset weak domestic consumption, the Cabinet Office said.

