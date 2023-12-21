General Election 2024: PML-N seeks two-day extension in deadline for filing nomination papers

Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) has sought a two-day extension in time to file nomination papers for the general elections scheduled for February 8, 2024, to "facilitate the candidates".

PML-N leader Ishaq Dar wrote a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), which he also shared in a post on X, requesting an extension in the deadline for filing nomination papers.

"...in order to facilitate thousands of candidates desirous to take part in elections, it would be appreciated if only two days extension is granted in filing of nomination papers by amending the schedule issued on 15-12-2023 without changing the polling day i.e 8th Feb, 2024," the letter read.

ECP issues schedule for Feb 8 general elections

As per schedule, the candidates aspiring to contest elections for National and Provincial assemblies are required to file nomination papers from December 20 to December 22, whereas the dates for scrutiny are fixed from December 24 to December 30, the letter mentioned.

"That perusal of schedule reveals that only 03 days have been allocated for filling of nomination papers whereas 07 days have been allocated for the scrutiny of the same.

"The process of filing nomination papers requires multiple details as well as documents to be annexed with the same which also includes NOCs/NECs from various public sector department. Such exercise is indeed time consuming and any lapse can lead to rejection of nomination papers," Ishaq Dar wrote.