ECP issues schedule for Feb 8 general elections

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 16 Dec, 2023 05:49am

ISLAMABAD: The air of uncertainty surrounding the fate of general elections in the country finally cleared on Friday night after the electoral body issued the schedule for general elections.

According to the schedule, the public notice of the general polls to be issued by the returning officers (ROs) on the coming Tuesday (December 19).

Dates of filing nomination papers by the contesting candidates: December 20-22. Publication of the names of nominated candidates: December 23. Scrutiny of nomination papers: December 24-30.

Date of filing of appeals against acceptance/ rejection of the nomination papers: January 3. Deciding of appeals by the appellate tribunals: January 10. Publication of revised list of candidates: January 11.

Withdrawal of candidature(s) and publication of final list of candidates: January 12. Allotment of election symbols: January 13. Polling date: February 8.

In another related development, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) resumed the scheduled training of the ROs for general elections in pursuance of the Supreme Court’s Friday order. The ROs training is scheduled on December 17 and December 18.

