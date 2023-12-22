Reflecting on COP28 in Dubai

Reflecting on of COP28 in Dubai 2023, there’s a sense of disappointment, particularly concerning the loss and damage fund.

The pledged amounts, just over $700 million – equivalent to less than 0.2% of the irreversible economic and non-economic losses developing countries face from climate change every year – fall significantly short of what’s needed for effective mitigation and adaptation.

More importantly, the lack of clear guidelines for fund utilisation remains an ongoing issue. While the developed world’s lack of enthusiasm is expected, there’s always a hopeful anticipation for change each year’s COP.

COP-28 and Pakistan: pledges galore, but any action?

Despite the evident signs of climate change and the urgency in proposed actions, the ongoing debate on whether to “phase out” fossil fuels or opt for the milder “phasing down” clearly showcases the reluctance to commit to changing ways.

World carbon emissions were expected to peak by now, heading towards a decline for net zero by 2050.

However, numerous countries still heavily invest in non-renewable energy sources. The COP28 president’s dismissal of the science behind fossil fuel phase-out calls, coupled with the event being hosted by a major oil-producing country, highlights the complexities in redirecting global efforts.

Nations strike deal at COP28 to transition away from fossil fuels

Given the slow progress in reducing carbon emissions, attention has shifted to carbon capture as a potential solution.

Technologies like CCS and DAC aim to capture and store carbon dioxide emissions either directly from the air or industrial sources. While promising, these processes lack sufficient historical data to establish their long-term effectiveness and potential adverse impacts, not to mention the extremely high costs involved.

COP28 in Dubai: 5 key takeaways for Pakistan

Within these discussions, COP28 rightly emphasised two critical aspects – the notable lack of women representation at the climate discourse and the concept of a “Just Transition,” which was reintroduced in COP 27, to leave no one behind.

Recognising that people, especially those who are most vulnerable, need to be put at the heart of all climate conversations, which includes women, who are disproportionately affected by climate change, there’s a push to involve them more meaningfully in advocacy and decision-making roles.

The absence of women in the climate discourse is a significant issue rooted in historical underrepresentation and systemic barriers. “We cannot solve the biggest existential crisis facing humanity without the full inclusion and the full financing of women,” says Zainab Salbi, Co-Founder, Daughters for Earth.

Women, particularly in developing countries, bear disproportionate impacts of climate change, yet their voices are often marginalized in decision-making processes.

This lack of representation hinders the development of comprehensive and effective climate strategies. Additionally, there’s a significant financial gap, with less than 2% of venture capital directed towards women-led climate initiatives.

Addressing this issue requires creating inclusive spaces, breaking down systemic barriers, and actively involving women in shaping and implementing climate policies. Closing the gender gap in climate discussions is essential for fostering diverse perspectives and developing more resilient and equitable solutions.

Moreover, the emphasis on a just transition underscores the responsibility of developed nations to support developing countries in their renewable energy transformation and climate change adaptation efforts.

Hina Rabbani, the former foreign minister, mentioned in a panel discussion that the distribution of funds, particularly in the loss and damage fund, contributes to the lack of trust. The issue of trust between the Global South (developing countries) and the developed nations is a significant hurdle in addressing climate challenges. Distrust stems from various factors, making collaboration and effective action more difficult.

One key factor is the historical context of international relations, where developed nations, often responsible for higher carbon emissions in the past, now urge developing countries to adopt greener practices. This dynamic raises questions about fairness and equity in shouldering the burden of climate action. The distribution of funds, especially in the loss and damage fund, adds to the mistrust, as developing nations feel promised financial support falls short, hindering their ability to adapt to the impacts of climate change and transition to renewable energy.

COP28 and the need for climate action for Pakistan

To build trust, transparency and accountability are crucial from both sides. Developed nations must genuinely commit to supporting developing countries in adapting to climate change and transitioning to renewable energy.

Simultaneously, developing countries need to ensure transparency in fund utilization, demonstrating measurable progress toward sustainable practices. Bridging this trust gap is essential for fostering collaboration and finding effective global solutions to climate challenges.

In summary, while it was encouraging to see conversations shifting to include previously absent stakeholders, dealing with climate change requires global collaboration, setting aside individual interests. It’s urgent because time is running out. We need to stop talking in silos and start taking real steps toward a sustainable future.

Unlocking climate funds: Pakistan faces several roadblocks

This shared responsibility demands a commitment to fairness, open communication, and collective action. “Actions still have to be taken. Words are easy, but it’s the actions taken that matter.” — Inger Andersen, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme.

The article does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Business Recorder or its owners