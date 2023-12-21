BAFL 48.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 21, 2023
Technology

Samsung to set up chip packaging research facility in Japan

Reuters Published 21 Dec, 2023 10:25am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

TOKYO/SEOUL: South Korea’s Samsung Electronics will invest around 40 billion yen ($280 million) over five years in a facility for research into advanced chip packaging it will set up in Japan, according to an announcement by the city of Yokohama.

Reuters reported in March that Samsung was looking at establishing a packaging facility in Kanagawa prefecture, where it already has a research and development centre, to deepen ties with Japanese makers of chipmaking equipment and materials.

The investment comes at a time of easing tensions between South Korea and Japan as the United States encourages allies to work together to counter China’s growing technological prowess.

Samsung bans use of ChatGPT for mobile, appliances staff

Companies are racing to develop advanced packaging techniques, which involve combining components in a single package to improve overall chip performance.

The Japanese facility will allow Samsung to strengthen its leadership in chips and partner with packaging-related companies based in Yokohama, the head of Samsung’s chip business Kyung Kye-hyun said in the city’s announcement.

south korea Japan Samsung Electronics

