AVN 65.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.73%)
BAFL 29.63 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.79%)
BOP 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.83%)
CNERGY 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
DFML 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
DGKC 46.88 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (4.18%)
EPCL 45.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FCCL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.31%)
FLYNG 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.41%)
GGL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
HUBC 72.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.45%)
KAPCO 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
KEL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.03%)
LOTCHEM 25.29 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.64%)
MLCF 28.41 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.05%)
NETSOL 78.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.89%)
OGDC 85.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.94%)
PAEL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.71%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 65.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.49%)
PRL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.99%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.01%)
SNGP 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.59%)
TELE 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.85%)
TRG 108.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.83%)
UNITY 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.77%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,214 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.06%)
BR30 14,922 Decreased By -106.6 (-0.71%)
KSE100 41,928 Increased By 346.8 (0.83%)
KSE30 15,331 Decreased By -44.9 (-0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
May 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Samsung bans use of ChatGPT for mobile, appliances staff

AFP Published 02 May, 2023 03:14pm
Follow us

SEOUL: Samsung Electronics is banning employees in its mobile and appliances division from using generative AI services such as ChatGPT, the company said on Tuesday, after instances of “misuse” of the technology.

Interest in artificial intelligence chatbots has soared since the Microsoft-backed ChatGPT debuted in November.

ChatGPT caused a global sensation for generating essays, songs, exams and even news articles from brief prompts. Critics have fretted over how ChatGPT and its competitors collect and process data.

Major financial firms, including Goldman Sachs, have banned or restricted employees’ use of ChatGPT-like platforms in recent months.

South Korea’s Samsung Electronics, one of the world’s largest makers of memory chips and smartphones, has now joined that list.

The ban applies to staff in the mobile and appliances division, a Samsung representative told AFP.

An internal memo obtained by AFP says Samsung is working to find ways to use generative AI services in a “security safe environment for employees so that work efficiency and convenience can be enhanced”.

“Until these measures are prepared, we are banning the use of generative AI services for company-owned computers temporarily,” it said.

The memo from the Suwon-based firm also advises staff to refrain from uploading work-related information to such platforms when logging in on personal computers outside company premises.

Samsung Electronics logs worst quarterly earnings in 14 years

It says there have been “instances of misuse” of ChatGPT-like features by Samsung employees, without giving details.

More than 60 percent of Samsung staff said in an internal survey there were security risks with using generative AI platforms with company devices, according to the memo.

south korea Samsung Goldman Sachs Samsung Electronics Microsoft Corp ChatGPT AI services

Comments

1000 characters

Samsung bans use of ChatGPT for mobile, appliances staff

Lahore High Court bars police from arresting Parvez Elahi

Rupee remains relatively stable, settles at 283.92 against US dollar

Silkbank to formally pursue potential merger with UBL

Political parties want to ‘pick and choose’ SC benches: CJP

Taliban authorities warn UN over Afghanistan talks exclusion

Evacuation process ends as Pakistan repatriates over 1,000 citizens from Sudan

Aga Khan’s fund intends to acquire additional shares of HBL worth over Rs3.5bn

ADB president assures continued support to Pakistan for reforms

Reports suggesting OGRA recommended petrol price cut baseless and untrue, says Dar

January-March 2023: Lucky Cement sees massive increase in profit

Read more stories