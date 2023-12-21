BAFL 48.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.78%)
Gold prices gain on softer dollar, Treasury yields

Reuters Published 21 Dec, 2023 09:51am

Gold prices edged higher on Thursday, helped by a softer dollar and lower Treasury yields as traders looked forward to November US inflation data due out on Friday for more clues on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy outlook.

Gold prices grow

Fundamentals

  • Spot gold was up 0.2% at $2,033.92 per ounce, as of 0106 GMT. US gold futures inched lower to $2,045.70.

  • Benchmark US 10-year bond yields fell to an almost five-month month low on Wednesday after British inflation plunged in November to its lowest rate in over two years.

  • The dollar was down 0.1% against its rivals, making gold less expensive for other currency holders.

  • A dovish tilt from the Fed in their last policy meeting has prompted traders to pencil in several rate cuts in 2024, starting as early as March.

  • However, Fed officials have since been pushing back against the idea of rapid rate cuts next year.

  • Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said he still opposes any further central bank rate hikes, while signalling openness to lowering short-term borrowing costs, albeit not imminently.

  • Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

  • All eyes are now on the November core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index report, the Fed’s preferred measure of underlying inflation.

  • Data on Wednesday showed US existing home sales rose unexpectedly in November. US consumer confidence increased more than expected in December amid optimism about the labour market.

  • SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.07% to 878.25 tonnes on Wednesday.

  • Spot silver rose 0.4% to $24.20 per ounce, while platinum gained 0.2% to $960.52 and palladium climbed 0.7% to $1,204.15.

