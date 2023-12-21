Gold prices gain on softer dollar, Treasury yields

Gold prices edged higher on Thursday, helped by a softer dollar and lower Treasury yields as traders looked forward to November US inflation data due out on Friday for more clues on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy outlook.
Fundamentals
-
Spot gold was up 0.2% at $2,033.92 per ounce, as of 0106 GMT. US gold futures inched lower to $2,045.70.
-
Benchmark US 10-year bond yields fell to an almost five-month month low on Wednesday after British inflation plunged in November to its lowest rate in over two years.
-
The dollar was down 0.1% against its rivals, making gold less expensive for other currency holders.
-
A dovish tilt from the Fed in their last policy meeting has prompted traders to pencil in several rate cuts in 2024, starting as early as March.
-
However, Fed officials have since been pushing back against the idea of rapid rate cuts next year.
-
Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said he still opposes any further central bank rate hikes, while signalling openness to lowering short-term borrowing costs, albeit not imminently.
-
Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
-
All eyes are now on the November core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index report, the Fed’s preferred measure of underlying inflation.
-
Data on Wednesday showed US existing home sales rose unexpectedly in November. US consumer confidence increased more than expected in December amid optimism about the labour market.
-
SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.07% to 878.25 tonnes on Wednesday.
-
Spot silver rose 0.4% to $24.20 per ounce, while platinum gained 0.2% to $960.52 and palladium climbed 0.7% to $1,204.15.
Comments