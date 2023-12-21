Gold prices grow

KARACHI: Gold prices on Wednesday continued to grow on the local market but silver saw a fall, traders said.

Gold gained further Rs900 to Rs 218,500 per tola and Rs771 to Rs 187,328 per 10 grams.

On the global market, gold prices stood for $2060 per ounce, which the local market further adds on with a $20 premium for the domestic bullion trade.

Silver inched down by Rs20 to Rs2650 per tola and Rs17.15 to Rs2271.94 per 10 grams. International silver price was quoted as $24.16 per ounce, traders said.

