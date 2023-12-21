Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

World Bank approves $350mn financing for Pakistan

Pakistan’s power generation cost jumps nearly 20% in November

National Saving Schemes: CDNS revises rates of return downwards

Pakistan believes in maintaining balanced relationships with all friendly countries: COAS

Correction continues: KSE-100 Index falls 0.61% after volatile session

ECP issues 80-point code of conduct for elections

Imran to contest election from three cities, PTI leadership announces

Increase in power sector subsidy: Hamstrung by grim lack of fiscal space, FD says ‘no’

Increase in power rates allowed countrywide

