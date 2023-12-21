BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
Important updates from December 20, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- World Bank approves $350mn financing for Pakistan
Read here for details.
- Pakistan’s power generation cost jumps nearly 20% in November
Read here for details.
- National Saving Schemes: CDNS revises rates of return downwards
Read here for details.
- Pakistan believes in maintaining balanced relationships with all friendly countries: COAS
Read here for details.
- Correction continues: KSE-100 Index falls 0.61% after volatile session
Read here for details.
- ECP issues 80-point code of conduct for elections
Read here for details.
- Imran to contest election from three cities, PTI leadership announces
Read here for details.
- Increase in power sector subsidy: Hamstrung by grim lack of fiscal space, FD says ‘no’
Read here for details.
- Increase in power rates allowed countrywide
Read here for details.
