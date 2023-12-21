BAFL 48.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.78%)
BIPL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
BOP 6.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.81%)
DFML 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
DGKC 73.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.17%)
FABL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.15%)
FCCL 18.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.38%)
FFL 10.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
HBL 117.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.1%)
HUBC 117.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.36%)
HUMNL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
KEL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
LOTCHEM 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.32%)
MLCF 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
OGDC 114.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.17%)
PAEL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.37%)
PIBTL 6.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.22%)
PPL 121.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.41%)
PRL 30.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
SNGP 74.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.74%)
SSGC 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.38%)
TELE 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
TPLP 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
TRG 85.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.29%)
UNITY 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.27%)
BR100 6,384 Decreased By -25.8 (-0.4%)
BR30 23,222 Decreased By -54.9 (-0.24%)
KSE100 62,156 Decreased By -292.2 (-0.47%)
KSE30 20,766 Decreased By -128.1 (-0.61%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Important updates from December 20, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 21 Dec, 2023 08:34am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • World Bank approves $350mn financing for Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s power generation cost jumps nearly 20% in November

Read here for details.

  • National Saving Schemes: CDNS revises rates of return downwards

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan believes in maintaining balanced relationships with all friendly countries: COAS

Read here for details.

  • Correction continues: KSE-100 Index falls 0.61% after volatile session

Read here for details.

  • ECP issues 80-point code of conduct for elections

Read here for details.

  • Imran to contest election from three cities, PTI leadership announces

Read here for details.

  • Increase in power sector subsidy: Hamstrung by grim lack of fiscal space, FD says ‘no’

Read here for details.

  • Increase in power rates allowed countrywide

Read here for details.

