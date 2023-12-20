Imran to contest election from three cities, PTI leadership announces

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan will contest the upcoming general election from at least three constituencies, party leaders announced on Wednesday.

Addressing the media in Rawalpindi, following the hearing involving Imran Khan’s cases at the Adiala prison, party leaders Barrister Ali Zafar and Barrister Gohar said that Imran would run in three constituencies and file his nomination papers in Lahore, Islamabad, and Mianwali.

Additionally, they declared that the PTI has given its candidates for elections the go-ahead to submit their nomination forms without waiting for party tickets.

Gohar promised that a decision regarding the party tickets would be made soon.

Despite being prohibited from taking part in election-related activities, he stated the PTI wanted the election to go at all costs.

In addition, Ali Zafar asserted that PTI candidates were prevented from filing their nomination papers, calling this an “undemocratic act.”

Zafar announced that the PTI would prioritize party seats for politicians imprisoned.