BAFL 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.98%)
BIPL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.89%)
BOP 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
DFML 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-7.05%)
DGKC 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-3.19%)
FABL 31.31 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.66%)
FCCL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.81%)
GGL 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.12%)
HBL 119.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.13%)
HUBC 118.71 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.6%)
HUMNL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
KEL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (9.28%)
LOTCHEM 25.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-3.78%)
MLCF 38.26 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.79%)
OGDC 114.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.52%)
PAEL 21.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.45%)
PIBTL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.57%)
PIOC 111.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.67%)
PPL 120.37 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.79%)
PRL 30.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.25%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
SNGP 73.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
SSGC 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.26%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-7.6%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.62%)
TRG 85.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.82%)
UNITY 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-8.82%)
BR100 6,428 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.47%)
BR30 23,346 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.05%)
KSE100 62,448 Decreased By -385 (-0.61%)
KSE30 20,894 Decreased By -108.5 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Correction continues: KSE-100 Index falls 0.61% after volatile session

BR Web Desk Published December 20, 2023 Updated December 20, 2023 05:33pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained in the correction phase on Wednesday, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index lost nearly 400 points during trading.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 62,448.01, a decrease of 385.02 points or 0.61%, but not before it hit an intra-day low of 61,082.50, down over 1,750 points.

Selling pressure was witnessed with index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and pharmaceuticals trading in the red zone.

At close on Tuesday, the benchmark index had lost nearly 4% to settle at 62,833.03, a decrease of 2,371.64 points on account of a correction that most analysts say was expected.

The ongoing correction comes after the Pakistani market showed impressive growth in recent weeks, as the index climbed to record high levels of over 66,000.

“Profit-taking was overdue as the market had seen a remarkable run lately,” Sana Tawfik, an analyst at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder. “Investors were waiting to sell their shares which they believe were overpriced,” she added.

The market expert said that share financing also crossed 30% which is causing markets to fall.

It is pertinent to mention that the KSE-100 Index has seen a massive bullish run this year, gaining nearly 60%.

Sectors dragging the benchmark KSE-100 downwards included banking (117.68 points), cement (74.94 points) and fertilizer (55.36 points).

Volume on the all-share index decreased to 1.19 billion from 1.51 billion a session before.

Meanwhile, the value of shares declined to Rs26 billion from Rs29.1 billion in the previous session.

K-Electric Limited was the volume leader with 280.81 million shares, WorldCall Telecom followed with 211.12 million, and Cnergyico PK at 54.41 million shares.

Shares of 362 companies were traded on Wednesday, of which 107 registered an increase, 246 recorded a fall, while 9 remained unchanged.

Pakistan Economy Gulf stock markets PSX KSE 100 Pakistan Stock Market

Comments

1000 characters
Xaplin Dec 20, 2023 02:14pm
Another day in sattah!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Shahzad dominic Dec 20, 2023 02:37pm
How many days more fall down psx 100 proximity
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Dr.fahad Dec 20, 2023 03:36pm
@Xaplin, Don't get jealous, jealousy is bad for health
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Altaf Noor Ali Dec 20, 2023 05:50pm
When you buy shares with borrowed money you do not have any holding power. You taste dust.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Shoaib janjua Dec 20, 2023 06:22pm
It takes a while before selling is absorbed and market takes breather..investors be cautious in building new positions as index still overpriced
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Correction continues: KSE-100 Index falls 0.61% after volatile session

Inter-bank: rupee records seventh straight gain against US dollar

Open-market: rupee uchanged against US dollar

National Saving Schemes: CDNS revises rates of return downwards

At least 66% of jobs lost in Gaza, more losses possible, ILO says

Pakistan’s power generation cost jumps nearly 20% in November

Imran to contest election from three cities, PTI leadership announces

Oil perks up as Red Sea tensions spark investor jitters

Pakistan believes in maintaining balanced relationships with all friendly countries: COAS

Qatar lowers oil price assumption for 2024 budget to $60/bbl

Read more stories