Govt raises historic Rs397bn in bond auction

Recorder Report Published 21 Dec, 2023 03:54am

KARACHI: The government raised a historic Rs397 billion ($1.4 billion) in Wednesday’s local currency bond auction.

Surpassing all expectations, this marked the highest borrowing in years in one auction, reflecting robust market interest despite December ending.

Investors’ substantial participation underscores their confidence in long-term bonds, driven by anticipation of an early 2024 rate cut. The government strategically leveraged this opportunity, opting for long-term borrowing, effectively reducing rollover risks and minimizing reliance on short-term funding in the future.

Exploring broader implications of Pakistan’s local currency debt restructuring

This move not only addresses short-term borrowing needs but also provides reassurance to lending agencies, including the IMF, Muhammad Sohail, a leading analyst said.

A strategic step towards debt re-profiling and bolstering financial stability, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

IMF Muhammad Sohail bond auction local currency bond

