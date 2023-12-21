New ‘CPEC Media Forum Balochistan Initiative’ launched: China’s Jiang reaffirms support to economic recovery efforts

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong on Wednesday reaffirmed China’s commitment to supporting Pakistan in safeguarding its core interests, including through economic recovery efforts and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

He was speaking at the eighth CPEC Media Forum, organised by the Pakistan-China Institute, in collaboration with China Economic Net and the Embassy of China. The forum was also virtually telecasted in Beijing and the University of Gwadar.

Ambassador Zaidong expressed his appreciation for the forum as a pre-eminent platform dedicated to promoting media cooperation and dispelling misinformation concerning the CPEC, adding that “some forces deliberately spread disinformation about Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and CPEC”.

He highlighted the consistent progress of China’s economy and its notable advancements in innovation. Ambassador Zaidong reiterated China’s commitment to supporting Pakistan in safeguarding its core interests.

He also referred to his recent visit to Gwadar where he inaugurated a desalination plant aimed at benefiting the local population. He also announced provision of 10,000 solar units to Gwadar, contributing to sustainable development in the region.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi reiterated Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to the high-quality development of the CPEC during his address. He emphasised Pakistan’s readiness to strengthen cooperation with China and highlighted the enduring diplomatic and economic ties, focusing on people-to-people connectivity.

In his inaugural address, Mustafa Hyder Sayed, executive director of the Pakistan-China Institute (PCI), underscored the enduring consistency of the CPEC Media Forum since its initiation in 2015 as an annual gathering alternating between China and Pakistan.

Emphasising that the scope of CPEC cooperation extends beyond “brick-and-mortar” infrastructure projects to encompass people-to-people connectivity, he asserted that the people of China and Pakistan serve as the true custodians of this profound friendship.

Furthermore, he regarded President Xi Jinping’s announcement of a $100 billion investment in the green development of BRI countries as historic.

Cui Jun, president China Economic Net read the congratulatory communication from Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, Sun Weidong, pertaining to the eighth CPEC Media Forum. In the conveyed message, Vice Minister Sun Weidong expressed sincere felicitations to the participants for the successful execution of the forum.

Emphasising the enduring nature of the bilateral relationship, he underscored that Pakistan and China stood as all-weather strategic partners, and the successful conclusion of a decade of CPEC served as a testament to the profound friendship between the two nations. Sun Weidong highlighted significant progress achieved during the 3rd Belt and Road Forum held in Beijing in October.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Defence and the Pakistan-China Institute characterized the BRI as the paramount developmental and diplomatic initiative of the 21st century.

