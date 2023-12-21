SSUET holds seminar on mental health

KARACHI: Senator Dr Karim Ahmed Khawaja (Chairman Sindh Mental Health Authority) said that there are two important parts of psychology â€“ Neurosis and Psychosis.

Addressing a seminar on â€˜Mental Health - Psychiatric Perceptive Simplifiedâ€™ organized by Department of Psychology, Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET), he said neurosis is a mild mental disorder that can occur from stress, depression, or anxiety, while Psychosis is a major psychiatric disorder characterized by mental and emotional disruption.

The seminar was attended by the Registrar Cdre Syed Sarfraz Ali (R), Dean of Faculty of Computing & Applied Sciences, Prof Dr Muhammad Asif, Dean of Faculty of Electrical and Computer Engineering Prof Dr Muhammad Amir, Dean of Faculty of Civil Engineering & Architecture, Prof Dr Mir Shabbar Ali, Chief Psychiatrist Sindh, Dr Ajmal Mughal, CEO Transformation Wellness Clinic, Dr Imran Yousuf, Former Chairperson of Department of Psychology, University of Karachi, Prof Dr Qudsia Tariq, Former Chairperson of Department of Psychology, University of Karachi, Prof Dr Farah Iqbal and others.

He said in psychosis, family members and friends bring the affected person to the psychiatrist while the patient doesnâ€™t know about his illness or mental disorder. Every academic institution must have a psychologist and a psychiatrist to sort out the problems of the students, faculty and staff.

The Guest Speaker, renowned psychiatrist, Director of Valley Health System, Las Vegas, Dr Mujeeb Uddin Shad said, â€œI am a firm believer in a holistic approach in the treatment of psychological disorder. Human psychology includes five components medication, psychotherapy, physical therapy, social interaction/social therapy, and spiritual therapy.â€

He pointed out that medication is not the only solution for every problem. Just after taking medication, you will be fine, is a wrong concept. If depression is mild to moderate, you should only receive psychotherapy.

If depression is from moderate to severe, then medication may be necessary. Psychotherapy with medication is the best option in the treatment of depression.

Nobody is willing to admit that he is into depression, considering it as a weakness or stigma.

Vice Chancellor SSUET, Prof Dr Vali Uddin, said that there are a lot of challenges we have to work together to address them.

The psychology field offers research opportunities and the chance to grow as knowledge improves. Psychological support is necessary to promote the quality of motivation and studentsâ€™ vitality.

Mentally healthy students have a positive quality of life and can function well at home, in academic institutions, and their communities. They learn healthy social skills and how to cope when there are problems.

Earlier in a welcome note, the Chairperson of the Psychology Department, Dr Sumbul Mujeeb, said that the event has been designed to educate, involve, and assist students in comprehending mental health concerns through a psychiatric viewpoint within the university environment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023