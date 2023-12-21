BAFL 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.98%)
BIPL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.89%)
BOP 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
DFML 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-7.05%)
DGKC 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-3.19%)
FABL 31.31 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.66%)
FCCL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.81%)
GGL 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.12%)
HBL 119.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.13%)
HUBC 118.71 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.6%)
HUMNL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
KEL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (9.28%)
LOTCHEM 25.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-3.78%)
MLCF 38.26 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.79%)
OGDC 114.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.52%)
PAEL 21.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.45%)
PIBTL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.57%)
PIOC 111.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.67%)
PPL 120.37 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.79%)
PRL 30.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.25%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
SNGP 73.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
SSGC 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.26%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-7.6%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.62%)
TRG 85.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.82%)
UNITY 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-8.82%)
BR100 6,428 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.47%)
BR30 23,346 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.05%)
KSE100 62,448 Decreased By -385 (-0.61%)
KSE30 20,894 Decreased By -108.5 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-21

SSUET holds seminar on mental health

Recorder Report Published 21 Dec, 2023 03:54am

KARACHI: Senator Dr Karim Ahmed Khawaja (Chairman Sindh Mental Health Authority) said that there are two important parts of psychology â€“ Neurosis and Psychosis.

Addressing a seminar on â€˜Mental Health - Psychiatric Perceptive Simplifiedâ€™ organized by Department of Psychology, Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET), he said neurosis is a mild mental disorder that can occur from stress, depression, or anxiety, while Psychosis is a major psychiatric disorder characterized by mental and emotional disruption.

The seminar was attended by the Registrar Cdre Syed Sarfraz Ali (R), Dean of Faculty of Computing & Applied Sciences, Prof Dr Muhammad Asif, Dean of Faculty of Electrical and Computer Engineering Prof Dr Muhammad Amir, Dean of Faculty of Civil Engineering & Architecture, Prof Dr Mir Shabbar Ali, Chief Psychiatrist Sindh, Dr Ajmal Mughal, CEO Transformation Wellness Clinic, Dr Imran Yousuf, Former Chairperson of Department of Psychology, University of Karachi, Prof Dr Qudsia Tariq, Former Chairperson of Department of Psychology, University of Karachi, Prof Dr Farah Iqbal and others.

He said in psychosis, family members and friends bring the affected person to the psychiatrist while the patient doesnâ€™t know about his illness or mental disorder. Every academic institution must have a psychologist and a psychiatrist to sort out the problems of the students, faculty and staff.

The Guest Speaker, renowned psychiatrist, Director of Valley Health System, Las Vegas, Dr Mujeeb Uddin Shad said, â€œI am a firm believer in a holistic approach in the treatment of psychological disorder. Human psychology includes five components medication, psychotherapy, physical therapy, social interaction/social therapy, and spiritual therapy.â€

He pointed out that medication is not the only solution for every problem. Just after taking medication, you will be fine, is a wrong concept. If depression is mild to moderate, you should only receive psychotherapy.

If depression is from moderate to severe, then medication may be necessary. Psychotherapy with medication is the best option in the treatment of depression.

Nobody is willing to admit that he is into depression, considering it as a weakness or stigma.

Vice Chancellor SSUET, Prof Dr Vali Uddin, said that there are a lot of challenges we have to work together to address them.

The psychology field offers research opportunities and the chance to grow as knowledge improves. Psychological support is necessary to promote the quality of motivation and studentsâ€™ vitality.

Mentally healthy students have a positive quality of life and can function well at home, in academic institutions, and their communities. They learn healthy social skills and how to cope when there are problems.

Earlier in a welcome note, the Chairperson of the Psychology Department, Dr Sumbul Mujeeb, said that the event has been designed to educate, involve, and assist students in comprehending mental health concerns through a psychiatric viewpoint within the university environment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

mental health SSUET Dr Karim Ahmed Khawaja

Comments

1000 characters

SSUET holds seminar on mental health

Govt raises historic Rs397bn in bond auction

Trade boost: 5-year vision shared with China

Increase in power rates allowed countrywide

Pakistan eschews ‘bloc politics’, COAS tells US think tanks

Payment of KE arrears: ECC approves Rs57bn advanced subsidy

Eyeing Rs110bn funding: Govt gearing up to unveil another sukuk auction calendar

Application of additional cost to KE consumers: Nepra reserves verdict on PD’s motion

Energy mix ‘Govt plans to enhance share of hydel, RE to 61pc by 2030’

New ‘CPEC Media Forum Balochistan Initiative’ launched: China’s Jiang reaffirms support to economic recovery efforts

Alleged maladministration by FBR officials: FTO authorised to initiate ‘suo motu investigation’: President

Read more stories