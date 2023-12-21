BAFL 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.98%)
‘Facility of renewing licenses will be available online’

Recorder Report Published 21 Dec, 2023 03:54am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Chairman Faisal Yousaf said that soon the facility of renewing regular, duplicate and international licenses will be available online.

While chairing a meeting here on Wednesday, he said that the facility to renew learner driving license Online is now also available for citizens. “The latest feature in DLIMS, developed by PITB, has made the process easier for citizens to acquire the new learner license or renew the expired learner license. This online facility enables people to apply for their learner’s license at www.dlims.punjab.gov.pk/register. The facility is also available at all e-Khidmat Maraakaz, Police Khidmat Markaz (PKM) Punjab and Police Stations across Punjab,” he added.

It may be noted that to apply for a new learner license, people need to fill out the form online and submit their picture along with a scanned copy/picture of the original computerised national identity card. After paying the fee online, they can download and print the learner license.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

