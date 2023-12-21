Two cops injured in blast at ex-CJP’s home

KARACHI: Two policemen were injured in a blast at former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar’s Lahore residence on Wednesday, according to the police.

Media channels reported that the explosion had taken place in the garage. Photos of a damaged black car were also aired on TV.

A statement from the Punjab police said provincial police chief Dr Usman Anwar had taken notice of the incident and summoned a report from Lahore’s capital city police officer.

He also directed that the injured cops be provided with the best possible medical treatment.

“The ex-CJP’s family members are completely safe,” the Punjab police statement said, adding that the Punjab IG had directed for the incident to be investigated from all aspects and senior police officials were present on the scene.

The statement also said that Constable Amir and Constable Khurram sustained minor injuries in the incident.

