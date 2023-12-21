BAFL 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.98%)
BIPL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.89%)
BOP 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
DFML 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-7.05%)
DGKC 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-3.19%)
FABL 31.31 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.66%)
FCCL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.81%)
GGL 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.12%)
HBL 119.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.13%)
HUBC 118.71 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.6%)
HUMNL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
KEL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (9.28%)
LOTCHEM 25.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-3.78%)
MLCF 38.26 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.79%)
OGDC 114.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.52%)
PAEL 21.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.45%)
PIBTL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.57%)
PIOC 111.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.67%)
PPL 120.37 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.79%)
PRL 30.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.25%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
SNGP 73.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
SSGC 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.26%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-7.6%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.62%)
TRG 85.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.82%)
UNITY 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-8.82%)
BR100 6,428 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.47%)
BR30 23,346 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.05%)
KSE100 62,448 Decreased By -385 (-0.61%)
KSE30 20,894 Decreased By -108.5 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-12-21

FTSE 100 touches near 7-month high

Reuters Published 21 Dec, 2023 03:54am

LONDON: British equities jumped on Wednesday as investors cheered a surprise drop in domestic inflation, which spurred hopes that the Bank of England (BoE) could consider interest rate cuts early next year.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 advanced 1.0%, touching its highest level since May 24 earlier in the session, outpacing the pan-European STOXX 600, which closed 0.3% higher.

The pound dropped 0.5% after official data showed British inflation fell by more than any economist polled by Reuters predicted in November, pushing the headline rate to its lowest since September 2021.

“UK inflation has not been this low in over two years, so this news will come as some relief to consumers. However, let’s not forget prices are still rising - just at a slower pace - cost-of-living pressures have not suddenly disappeared,” said Charles Hepworth, investment director at GAM.

The annual rate of increase in the consumer prices index dropped to 3.9% in November from 4.6% a month ago.

Investors moved to price in two quarter-point rate cuts by the BoE for the first half of next year, with the first potentially coming as soon as March.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 midcap index also added 1.6%, hitting a more than nine-month high.

Rate-sensitive real estate and real estate investment trusts were the top gainers, advancing 2.4% and 2.7%, respectively.

Heavyweight energy stocks added 1.3%, boosted by higher crude oil prices, while banks were up 1.2%.

Most major FTSE 350 sectors rallied, with travel and leisure rising 1.4%.

Yields on UK government bonds fell, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year gilt last at 3.549%.

Among individual stocks, Intertek Group jumped 3.7% after Exane BNP Paribas upgraded the product testing company’s rating to “outperform” from “underperform”.

Petrofac soared 42.4% after the oilfield services provider secured a $1.4 billion contract.

Bank of England FTSE 100 interest rate UK inflation

Comments

1000 characters

FTSE 100 touches near 7-month high

Govt raises historic Rs397bn in bond auction

Trade boost: 5-year vision shared with China

Increase in power rates allowed countrywide

Pakistan eschews ‘bloc politics’, COAS tells US think tanks

Payment of KE arrears: ECC approves Rs57bn advanced subsidy

Eyeing Rs110bn funding: Govt gearing up to unveil another sukuk auction calendar

Application of additional cost to KE consumers: Nepra reserves verdict on PD’s motion

Energy mix ‘Govt plans to enhance share of hydel, RE to 61pc by 2030’

New ‘CPEC Media Forum Balochistan Initiative’ launched: China’s Jiang reaffirms support to economic recovery efforts

Alleged maladministration by FBR officials: FTO authorised to initiate ‘suo motu investigation’: President

Read more stories