Business & Finance

CEO, Guard Agri give positive feedback on commerce ministry’s trade delegation to China

Press Release Published 20 Dec, 2023 04:37pm

Shahzad Ali Malik (SI), CEO Guard Group, Member Export Advisory Council (non-textile) and Founding Chairman, REAP has returned after a successful trip to China with the high-level trade delegation led by Dr Gohar Ejaz, Federal Minister of Commerce & Industry.

While talking to businessmen on the feedback, Malik expressed satisfaction on the organizational arrangements especially outstanding B2B and G2G matchmaking by the team of Pakistan Economic Minister, Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing and his Commercial and Investment Counsellors.

He expressed that overall intake was sizeable number of Chinese companies interested in collaborative venturing, import of goods such as rice, sesame, fruits and vegetables with major cooperation in sectors including agriculture hybrid seed, tools, machinery and EV manufacturing in auto sectors.

“The current export to China is recorded at $2.53 billion and in coming days agriculture sector has the potential to meet China demand and achieve $5 billion realistic export target provided concerted efforts are focused by government and private sector in agro-food, dairy and fruits,” he reiterated.

He said Guard Group has over 2 decades successful collaboration and cooperation with Chinese companies and it has been win-win for both. Guard is ambitious and look forward to working with Chinese in Research, Development and Commercialization of high yield field crop seeds, agriculture tools and machinery, auto parts and EV manufacturing (2 wheelers). He said Guard continue to forge ties with Chinese partners on strong footings and technology transfer continue to be priority on the agenda.

