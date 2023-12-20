BAFL 47.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-3.76%)
BIPL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-6.99%)
BOP 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-7.28%)
CNERGY 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.87%)
DFML 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-7.48%)
DGKC 72.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-6.18%)
FABL 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.64%)
FCCL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
FFL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.43%)
GGL 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.12%)
HBL 117.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.26%)
HUBC 115.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.82%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.2%)
KEL 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
LOTCHEM 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.63%)
MLCF 36.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.58%)
OGDC 113.39 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.66%)
PAEL 20.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-7.3%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-8.32%)
PIOC 111.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-0.98%)
PPL 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.9%)
PRL 28.92 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.07%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.03%)
SNGP 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.44 (-4.68%)
SSGC 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-6.02%)
TELE 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-9.58%)
TPLP 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
TRG 80.74 Decreased By ▼ -5.76 (-6.66%)
UNITY 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.48%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-14.12%)
BR100 6,253 Decreased By -204.9 (-3.17%)
BR30 22,535 Decreased By -822 (-3.52%)
KSE100 61,222 Decreased By -1611.3 (-2.56%)
KSE30 20,462 Decreased By -539.9 (-2.57%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble pulls away from over one-week low vs dollar

Reuters Published 20 Dec, 2023 01:08pm

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble edged up on Wednesday after falling to a more than one-week low in early trade, supported by the prospect of upcoming corporate tax payments and still-high interest rates.

The Bank of Russia said its rate hiking cycle may be near completion as it raised its key interest rate by 100 basis points to 16% last week, increasing borrowing costs for the fifth consecutive meeting in response to stubborn inflation.

At 0741 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% stronger against the dollar at 90.23, recovering from earlier hitting 90.87, its weakest since Dec. 11.

It had gained 0.2% to trade at 98.91 versus the euro and firmed 0.3% against the yuan to 12.63.

Since October and the rouble’s most recent slide to 100 against the dollar, a presidential decree forcing exporters to convert some foreign currency revenue has provided support.

Russian rouble weakens towards one-week low versus dollar

The rouble is also likely to be boosted by month-end tax payments, which usually prompt exporters to convert foreign currency revenue to pay local liabilities.

But the rouble could struggle in December as citizens tend to buy foreign currency ahead of Russia’s long New Year holidays in January.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was up 0.2% at $79.36 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.6% to 1,080.4 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.3% higher at 3,093.5 points.

Russian rouble

Comments

1000 characters

Russian rouble pulls away from over one-week low vs dollar

New austerity steps await govt nod

Intra-day update: rupee maintains upward momentum against US dollar

Open-market: rupee uchanged against US dollar

Pakistan’s power generation cost jumps nearly 20% in November

GPPs settlement: ECC may approve Rs262.075bn TSG

Appointment Rules of 2020: LHC declares appointment of chairman, members ATIR illegal

ECP ‘discrepancies’: Lawyers’ bodies urge SC to take notice

Electoral procedures begin

‘Elderly politicians’ are no solution: Bilawal

At least 127 die in northwest China earthquake

Read more stories