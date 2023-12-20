Sea travel facility between Pakistan, Iraq discussed

KARACHI: Brigadier General Salih Zakhoi, the military attaché of the Iraqi Embassy in Pakistan, met with Muhammad Ahmad Shah, Sindh’s caretaker minister for information, minority affairs, and social protection, in his office Tuesday.

Secretary of Information for Sindh, Nadeem ur Rehman Memon, along with Sohail Farpoo and Atif Farooqui, were also present on this occasion.

In the meeting, matters of mutual interest were discussed, including trade, business, and cultural exchanges, aiming to fortify the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iraq.

Additionally, the proposal for a sea travel facility between Pakistan and Iraq, catering to the convenience of pilgrims, was deliberated upon.

It was mutually agreed that approximately two and a half lakhs Pakistani pilgrims travel to Iraq annually. The reinstatement of the sea travel facility from Pakistan to Basra could offer cost-effective transportation for a substantial number of pilgrims.

