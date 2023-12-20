BAFL 49.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.96%)
BIPL 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.39%)
BOP 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-9.43%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-13.62%)
DFML 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-7.07%)
DGKC 77.27 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-4.19%)
FABL 30.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-6.17%)
FCCL 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-6.57%)
FFL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.98%)
GGL 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.09%)
HBL 120.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-2.43%)
HUBC 117.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-7.19%)
KEL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-7.02%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.93%)
MLCF 38.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-5.37%)
OGDC 117.52 Decreased By ▼ -6.23 (-5.03%)
PAEL 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-6.64%)
PIBTL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-11.49%)
PIOC 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.47%)
PPL 118.64 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-2.84%)
PRL 31.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-5.24%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-12.78%)
SNGP 72.71 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-4.58%)
SSGC 11.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-7.14%)
TELE 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-8.59%)
TPLP 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-7.07%)
TRG 85.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.09 (-5.6%)
UNITY 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-10.05%)
BR100 6,442 Decreased By -282.3 (-4.2%)
BR30 23,318 Decreased By -1172.7 (-4.79%)
KSE100 62,833 Decreased By -2371.6 (-3.64%)
KSE30 21,002 Decreased By -708.5 (-3.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-20

Baqar urges PM to allocate Sindh ‘proper’ gas share

Recorder Report Published 20 Dec, 2023 06:00am

KARACHI: Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister former Justice Maqbool Baqar has urged Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq to allocate Sindh its rightful portion of natural gas under Article 158 of the Constitution, so that the industrial and business activities in the province may be carried out smoothly.

In a DO letter addressed to the prime minister, CM Baqar said that Sindh was facing an acute shortage of gas in all industrial zones; first, due to its complete closure for two days every week (Saturday and Sunday) and secondly, because of deplorably low pressure for the remaining days.

He said that the situation has crippled the industrial and business activities in the province. “The industrial and business community has been imploring an uninterrupted supply of gas with full pressure; however, there has been no favourable response from the concerned authorities,” he told the PM and said that since the foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan have already dipped to $12.302 billion, the shortage of gas has only aggravated this situation as exporters are unable to meet the deadlines.

He said that Article 158 of the Constitution was quite clear that the first right of usage of gas was for that province where it is produced: the province of Sindh generates 65 per cent of the total gas of the country. He said that in previous years, 211 mmcfd gas was allotted to SNGP instead of SSGC in violation of Article 158, which should now be diverted back to SSGC.

The CM urged the PM that the production from new wells was being allotted in violation of the historical practice of a 50:50 ratio that was the allocation of Mari Field. “Sindh is also being compelled to buy RLNG (imported gas) which is violative of the Constitution, because the province is not obligated to offer gas to other provinces, except what is available as surplus,” the CM said.

Justice Baqar urged the prime minister that the closure of gas for two days a week (Saturday and Sunday) in all industrial zones may be done away with, and uninterrupted gas with full pressure be ensured. He said that Sindh may be provided its due share of natural gas as constitution so that industrial and business activities could flourish.

The caretaker CM urged the caretaker prime minister to direct the concerned authorities to resolve the serious issue of gas in the larger interest of the province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Sindh gas supply industries businesses Anwar ul Haq Kakar Sindh caretaker CM Maqbool Baqar

Comments

1000 characters

Baqar urges PM to allocate Sindh ‘proper’ gas share

GPPs settlement: ECC may approve Rs262.075bn TSG

Appointment Rules of 2020: LHC declares appointment of chairman, members ATIR illegal

ECP ‘discrepancies’: Lawyers’ bodies urge SC to take notice

Electoral procedures begin

‘Elderly politicians’ are no solution: Bilawal

At least 127 die in northwest China earthquake

New era of Sino-Pak trade ties: First shipment of dried chillies sent to China

UN weighs new ceasefire call

Tax on deemed income basis: BHC asks why FBR has different policies for Punjab and Balochistan

COAS, Commander CENTCOM discuss regional security

Read more stories