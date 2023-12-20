BAFL 49.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.96%)
Dec 20, 2023

Pak-Afghan expo: Afghan CG, FPCCI KP region leader hold talks

Recorder Report Published 20 Dec, 2023 06:00am

PESHAWAR: Peshawar-based Consul-General of Afghanistan, Hafiz Mohibullah has termed the idea of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) regarding holding Pak-Afghan Expo beneficial for promotion of bilateral trade between both countries.

Talking during a meeting with the Coordinator FPCCI KP Region, Sartaj Ahmad Khan here on Tuesday, he said that both countries and their people would get historic benefits of it. During the meeting, they also discussed strengthening of trade relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

On this occasion, the Regional Coordinator FPCCI KP, Sartaj Ahmad Khan said that like Afghanistan, FPCCI, the government of Pakistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also want the enhancement of the scope of cooperation with its brotherly Islamic state Afghanistan for economic development. He said that a representative delegation of the business community of Afghanistan is on way to Pakistan and important meetings with it are scheduled on December 26 and December 27.

These meetings will discuss and present recommendations for guaranteeing the promotion of bilateral trade and removal of hurdles in this regard.

The FPCCI Coordinator said that presently out of 18 only 4 border stations are operational for trade between both countries and they want to open four more such border stations to promote trade and development.

The Consul-General of Afghanistan while welcoming the spirit of good gesture said that both countries are Muslims and not separated, rather they are tied in the bond of the religion Islam.

He assured whole-hearted cooperation for promotion of trade relations between both countries to bring the business community closer to each other. He was confident that Pak-Afghan Expo will prove a guarantor for promotion of trade relations.

