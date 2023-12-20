BAFL 49.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.96%)
BIPL 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.39%)
BOP 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-9.43%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-13.62%)
DFML 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-7.07%)
DGKC 77.27 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-4.19%)
FABL 30.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-6.17%)
FCCL 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-6.57%)
FFL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.98%)
GGL 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.09%)
HBL 120.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-2.43%)
HUBC 117.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-7.19%)
KEL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-7.02%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.93%)
MLCF 38.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-5.37%)
OGDC 117.52 Decreased By ▼ -6.23 (-5.03%)
PAEL 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-6.64%)
PIBTL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-11.49%)
PIOC 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.47%)
PPL 118.64 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-2.84%)
PRL 31.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-5.24%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-12.78%)
SNGP 72.71 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-4.58%)
SSGC 11.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-7.14%)
TELE 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-8.59%)
TPLP 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-7.07%)
TRG 85.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.09 (-5.6%)
UNITY 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-10.05%)
BR100 6,442 Decreased By -282.3 (-4.2%)
BR30 23,318 Decreased By -1172.7 (-4.79%)
KSE100 62,833 Decreased By -2371.6 (-3.64%)
KSE30 21,002 Decreased By -708.5 (-3.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-20

Nawaz steps up criticism of ‘electoral engineering’ in 2018

Recorder Report Published 20 Dec, 2023 06:00am

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif said on Tuesday that the country and countrymen had to suffer due to electoral engineering made in the 2018 polls to bring a selected one.

While addressing the parliamentary board meeting, here Tuesday, Nawaz said the ‘selected’ was made the prime minister as a result of 2018 elections by doing ‘electoral engineering’.

He added that the people of the country had paid enough price due to the selection of an undeserving individual for the prime ministerial post. He said the promises and the actions of the PTI chief during his stint in power were as different as day and night.

Talking about his achievements, he said the country was running well in 2017 as development projects were pursued. The development projects were being executed at a rapid pace to provide relief to the masses, he said, adding: “Had the same era continued, the country would have reached its destination today. He lamented that those countries which were far behind Pakistan had gone ahead that day.

The PML-N supremo said vegetables, pulses, flour were affordable when the PML-N was in power and their prices had skyrocketed when the PTI came to power through an unfair process.

He expressed resolve to resume fast speed to overcome all the challenges.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Nawaz Sharif development projects PMLN 2018 elections

Comments

1000 characters

Nawaz steps up criticism of ‘electoral engineering’ in 2018

GPPs settlement: ECC may approve Rs262.075bn TSG

Appointment Rules of 2020: LHC declares appointment of chairman, members ATIR illegal

ECP ‘discrepancies’: Lawyers’ bodies urge SC to take notice

Electoral procedures begin

‘Elderly politicians’ are no solution: Bilawal

At least 127 die in northwest China earthquake

New era of Sino-Pak trade ties: First shipment of dried chillies sent to China

UN weighs new ceasefire call

Tax on deemed income basis: BHC asks why FBR has different policies for Punjab and Balochistan

COAS, Commander CENTCOM discuss regional security

Read more stories