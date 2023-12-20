Nawaz steps up criticism of ‘electoral engineering’ in 2018

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif said on Tuesday that the country and countrymen had to suffer due to electoral engineering made in the 2018 polls to bring a selected one.

While addressing the parliamentary board meeting, here Tuesday, Nawaz said the ‘selected’ was made the prime minister as a result of 2018 elections by doing ‘electoral engineering’.

He added that the people of the country had paid enough price due to the selection of an undeserving individual for the prime ministerial post. He said the promises and the actions of the PTI chief during his stint in power were as different as day and night.

Talking about his achievements, he said the country was running well in 2017 as development projects were pursued. The development projects were being executed at a rapid pace to provide relief to the masses, he said, adding: “Had the same era continued, the country would have reached its destination today. He lamented that those countries which were far behind Pakistan had gone ahead that day.

The PML-N supremo said vegetables, pulses, flour were affordable when the PML-N was in power and their prices had skyrocketed when the PTI came to power through an unfair process.

He expressed resolve to resume fast speed to overcome all the challenges.

