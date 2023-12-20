BAFL 49.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.96%)
BIPL 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.39%)
BOP 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-9.43%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-13.62%)
DFML 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-7.07%)
DGKC 77.27 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-4.19%)
FABL 30.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-6.17%)
FCCL 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-6.57%)
FFL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.98%)
GGL 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.09%)
HBL 120.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-2.43%)
HUBC 117.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-7.19%)
KEL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-7.02%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.93%)
MLCF 38.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-5.37%)
OGDC 117.52 Decreased By ▼ -6.23 (-5.03%)
PAEL 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-6.64%)
PIBTL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-11.49%)
PIOC 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.47%)
PPL 118.64 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-2.84%)
PRL 31.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-5.24%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-12.78%)
SNGP 72.71 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-4.58%)
SSGC 11.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-7.14%)
TELE 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-8.59%)
TPLP 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-7.07%)
TRG 85.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.09 (-5.6%)
UNITY 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-10.05%)
BR100 6,442 Decreased By -282.3 (-4.2%)
BR30 23,318 Decreased By -1172.7 (-4.79%)
KSE100 62,833 Decreased By -2371.6 (-3.64%)
KSE30 21,002 Decreased By -708.5 (-3.26%)
Wall St climbs as rate-cut optimism lingers

Reuters Published 20 Dec, 2023 06:00am

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main stock indexes rose on Tuesday, building on strong gains in recent weeks as investors continued to bet on a policy pivot by the Federal Reserve next year.

The benchmark S&P 500 trades less than 1% shy of its all-time closing high as traders price in an aggressive timetable for interest rate cuts next year after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said at the US central bank’s policy meeting last week that its historic monetary tightening is likely over.

Despite attempts by policymakers to temper the optimism since the meeting, traders have priced in about 66% chance of the Fed cutting rates by 25 basis points in March, as per the CME Group’s FedWatch tool, and cuts of 143 bps by December 2024.

The blue-chip Dow secured a new all-time high, while the Nasdaq 100 index hit a record high. The small-caps Russell 2000 index also advanced by 1.7% and is on course to outperform the broader market in December, up over 11% month-to-date.

“We’ve had a massive paradigm shift from the Federal Reserve in November and again in December where they signaled that they’re going to begin cutting rates,” said Adam Sarhan, chief executive of 50 Park Investments.

“So inflation is no longer an enemy number one for the Fed, and that sparked a big rally in the market because so far the economy hasn’t seen a recession.” Meanwhile, a Commerce Department report showed single-family homebuilding surged in November. The PHLX Housing index gained 1.2%.

Investors are awaiting a slew of data this week including the final reading of third-quarter GDP and the monthly personal consumption expenditure index (PCE), the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge.

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin in an interview with Yahoo Finance welcomed the retreat in inflation but refrained from saying how that affects his outlook for central bank interest rate policy next year.

Fed Atlanta President Raphael Bostic and Fed Chicago President Austan Goolsbee are scheduled to speak later in the day. Bostic is a voting member in the FOMC’s rate-setting committee next year.

At 11:46 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 219.66 points, or 0.59%, at 37,525.68, the S&P 500 was up 23.53 points, or 0.50%, at 4,764.09, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 80.32 points, or 0.54%, at 14,985.51.

Light trading volumes are expected to impact market moves in the run-up to the Christmas and New Year holidays.

