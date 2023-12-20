BAFL 49.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.96%)
BIPL 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.39%)
BOP 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-9.43%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-13.62%)
DFML 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-7.07%)
DGKC 77.27 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-4.19%)
FABL 30.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-6.17%)
FCCL 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-6.57%)
FFL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.98%)
GGL 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.09%)
HBL 120.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-2.43%)
HUBC 117.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-7.19%)
KEL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-7.02%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.93%)
MLCF 38.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-5.37%)
OGDC 117.52 Decreased By ▼ -6.23 (-5.03%)
PAEL 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-6.64%)
PIBTL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-11.49%)
PIOC 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.47%)
PPL 118.64 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-2.84%)
PRL 31.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-5.24%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-12.78%)
SNGP 72.71 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-4.58%)
SSGC 11.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-7.14%)
TELE 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-8.59%)
TPLP 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-7.07%)
TRG 85.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.09 (-5.6%)
UNITY 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-10.05%)
BR100 6,442 Decreased By -282.3 (-4.2%)
BR30 23,318 Decreased By -1172.7 (-4.79%)
KSE100 62,833 Decreased By -2371.6 (-3.64%)
KSE30 21,002 Decreased By -708.5 (-3.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-12-20

European stocks climb on optimism over interest rate cuts

Reuters Published 20 Dec, 2023 06:00am

PARIS: European shares climbed on Tuesday as government bond yields eased after comments from European Central Bank officials and data that confirmed cooling inflation in the euro zone.

The pan-European STOXX 600 closed up 0.4%, with New York’s S&P 500 also trading near all-time highs as investors expect major central banks including the Federal Reserve and ECB to start cutting interest rates next year.

Travel and leisure index rose 1.8%, leading sectoral gains in Europe, followed by miners and financial services.

Data confirmed that euro zone inflation slowed sharply to 2.4% in November on a year-on-year basis, although many economists expect price pressures to tick up again in the coming months.

“With inflation now within touching distance of the much coveted 2% level, the focus for the ECB will certainly now shift to keeping the eurozone economy alive, an economy which has been teetering on the brink of recession in 2023,” said Michael Field, European market strategist at Morningstar.

“The ECB, like the other major central banks, has been using language in its interest rate policy statements to give itself the ability to hold-off on rate cuts should inflation rally again. However, today’s number gives no suggestion of this happening soon.” ECB member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said lower interest rates are seen sometime in 2024, reaffirming that inflation should be back down to 2% by 2025 at the latest.

Driven by rate cut optimism, the STOXX 600 is on track for its second monthly gain in December and a double-digit advance of 12.4% for the year.

The STOXX 600, however, has lagged its US peer S&P 500’s 24% yearly advance, with the latter also benefiting from investors flocking to artificial intelligence stocks.

Also aiding the global mood, the Bank of Japan maintained ultra-loose policy settings in a widely expected move, awaiting more evidence on whether wages and prices would rise enough to justify a shift away from massive monetary stimulus.

Among individual stocks, UBS shares added 3.4% after activist investor Cevian Capital reported a 1.3% stake in the bank.

Covestro gained 1.4% following a report that the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co was preparing to raise its offer for the German chemicals maker.

Casino dropped 8.2% after the French retailer entered into exclusive talks to sell all of its big stores to rivals Les Mousquetaires and Auchan Retail.

In UK, Superdry tumbled 17.5% to a record low after the fashion retailer warned of a hit to annual profit.

European stocks STOXX 600 index

Comments

1000 characters

European stocks climb on optimism over interest rate cuts

GPPs settlement: ECC may approve Rs262.075bn TSG

Appointment Rules of 2020: LHC declares appointment of chairman, members ATIR illegal

ECP ‘discrepancies’: Lawyers’ bodies urge SC to take notice

Electoral procedures begin

‘Elderly politicians’ are no solution: Bilawal

At least 127 die in northwest China earthquake

New era of Sino-Pak trade ties: First shipment of dried chillies sent to China

UN weighs new ceasefire call

Tax on deemed income basis: BHC asks why FBR has different policies for Punjab and Balochistan

COAS, Commander CENTCOM discuss regional security

Read more stories