Dec 20, 2023
Pakistan

31 vehicles impounded for overcharging

Published 20 Dec, 2023

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration on Tuesday intensified a crackdown against transporters who refused to reduce the fares of buses; 31 vehicles were impounded while 64 transporters were fined for overcharging their passengers.

As per the details shared by the administration, a special squad of the district administration was keeping a close watch on the transporters across the city. During an inspection, a leading transport service provider Daewoo was found charging excess fares and it did not display the fares list; hence, it was issued a show-cause notice. Moreover, a tuck shop was also sealed for overpricing of its food prices items at the Daewoo terminal. The district teams also unloaded 22 good vehicles for overloading.

Commenting on this, District Commissioner Raffia Haider said that the transport companies will have to ensure that the fares are reduced in proportion to the price of oil and they must post the new fare at a prominent place. “Overloading and overcharging will not be allowed under any circumstances,” she added.

According to her, after the reduction in the prices of petroleum products, the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister had directed the transporters to reduce the fares. A special squad of the district administration was engaged in operations at all the bus terminals of the city. The people were requested to file complaints with the district administration against the transporters charging excessive fares.

