NAB files another reference against IK, Bushra Bibi

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), on Tuesday, filed another corruption reference against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case.

NAB prosecutor Sohail Arif along with the investigation officer (IO) of the case Mohsin Haroon have filed the corruption reference before the Accountability Court judge, Muhammad Bashir. The anti-graft watchdog has only nominated Khan and his wife.

The accountability court registrar has started a review of the reference.

Khan was disqualified on October 21, 2022, from the National Assembly for five years by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after he was found guilty of concealing facts about selling expensive gifts.

According to the NAB, the inquiry proceedings have revealed that as former prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan was presented with 108 gifted state assets, out of the same, 58 gifted state assets were retained by Khan. He did not deposit the gifted state assets in Toshakhana for fair price assessment in contravention of rules and subsequently retained said gifted state items worth millions of rupees, it says.

â€œGifted state assets were retained without fair price assessment for your benefit,â€ it said, adding that moreover, Khan sold/misappropriated some of the gifted state assets for personal benefit.

The NAB says that investigation proceedings further revealed that during Bushra Bibi being the wife of ex-PM, received gifts from foreign dignitaries amounting to millions of rupees and retained these gifts against a meager retention cost based on under value assessment/appraisement.

