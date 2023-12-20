BAFL 49.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.96%)
SSGC holds annual gathering at QPC: Scholars for using gas appliances carefully during winters

Press Release Published 20 Dec, 2023 06:00am

QUETTA: Balochistan’s well-known scholars have declared gas theft as haraam and emphasised on using gas appliances carefully during winters. Scholars expressed these views while addressing SSGC's annual gathering of Ulema and media fraternity, focusing winter safety awareness campaign in Quetta Press Club.

This august gathering was addressed by General Manager Balochistan Region Anwar Baloch, Maulana Anwarul Haqqani, Maulana Mohibullah Agha, Mufti Noman, Maulana Matiullah, Maulana Mazhar Liaquat, President BUJ Irfan Saeed, President Quetta Press Club Abdul Khaliq Rind and SSGC's Chief Manager HSE Ameer Mohammad Dhutani. SSGC’s Spokesperson Salman Siddiqui conducted the proceedings as Emcee.

Addressing the audience, Anwar Baloch said that load shedding is not being done in the city. To provide relief to customers from low pressure, several projects are being worked upon, of which many have been completed at a cost of Rs 1,300 million, while work on some projects is in progress.

He said we will organise such meets with scholars and media colleagues, not once but twice or may be more in a year.

Addressing the audience, Maulana Anwar ul Haq Haqqani said that gas leaks from improper gas heaters, stoves, old pipes, fittings and clips causes deaths, for which the stoves and heaters should be shut OFF at night before sleeping.

Maulana Syed Muhibullah Agha said that stealing gas is a sin and scholars should play their role in this awareness campaign. They can convey their messages directly to the people through their sermons in masajids. Addressing SSGC, he said that the Company should review the excessive bills received by the poor people and provide relief to them.

Irfan Saeed, President, Balochistan Union of Journalists, said that the heavy bills have miserably hurt the people. He said that the people of Balochistan, especially Quetta, should be given relief in terms of bills that can be fixed on the basis of rooms per house.

President of Quetta Press Club Abdul Khaliq Rind in his address said that over the years Balochistan has been producing bulk of gas but unfortunately its residents don't get proper gas.

SSGC’s Spokesperson Salman Siddiqui said that a lot of guidance has been derived from various suggestions shared by the speakers. Efforts will be made to implement them.

He further said that the media and scholars have been playing a very important role in this awareness campaign since last so many years and SSGC is grateful to them for their invaluable support.

A sumptuous lunch was served to this large gathering of Ulema and media persons.

