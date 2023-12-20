BAFL 48.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.25%)
Dec 20, 2023
Life & Style

Five standout moments at Pantene HUM Bridal Couture Week

BR Life & Style Published 20 Dec, 2023 05:05pm
Models present creations by fashion designer Ali Xeeshan during the Pantene HUM Bridal Couture Week, in Lahore on December 17, 2023. Photo: AFP
Models present creations by fashion designer Ali Xeeshan during the Pantene HUM Bridal Couture Week, in Lahore on December 17, 2023. Photo: AFP

The 21st edition of Pantene HUM Bridal Couture Week (BCW) ended with a bang over the weekend, bringing together new and established designers for an extravaganza.

While the craft stood out for their colours, embroideries and innovation in bridal couture, some notable statements were also made.

Participating designers included Ali Xeeshan, Fahad Hussayn, HSY, Nickie and Nina, along with several others.

Pakistan: true potential of fashion industry

Here is a selection of a few images that stood out at the bridal couture show:

The most theatrical designer of our time – Ali Xeeshan presented his latest bridal couture creations at the show, and true to form the clothes and the drama did not disappoint.

Known for showcasing his clothes against an equally captivating show sequence replete with props, music and more, the models marched down the runway with corresponding accoutrements adding more colour and form to the clothes.

Models present creations by fashion designer Ali Xeeshan during the Pantene HUM Bridal Couture Week, in Lahore on December 17, 2023. Photo: AFP
Models present creations by fashion designer Ali Xeeshan during the Pantene HUM Bridal Couture Week, in Lahore on December 17, 2023. Photo: AFP

Here is another one of his creations:

Models present creations by fashion designer Ali Xeeshan during the Pantene HUM Bridal Couture Week, in Lahore on December 17, 2023. Photo: AFP
Models present creations by fashion designer Ali Xeeshan during the Pantene HUM Bridal Couture Week, in Lahore on December 17, 2023. Photo: AFP

Menswear designer Emraan Rajput made a statement during his show, as he sent out a model calling for peace in Palestine. He was referring to the Israeli aggression in Gaza which has killed over 20,000 civilians and injured over 50,000 with no respite in sight in less than two-and-a-half months.

A model holds a placard calling for peace as he presents a creation by fashion designer Emraan Rajput during the Pantene HUM Bridal Couture Week, in Lahore on December 16, 2023.
A model holds a placard calling for peace as he presents a creation by fashion designer Emraan Rajput during the Pantene HUM Bridal Couture Week, in Lahore on December 16, 2023.

Another showman, Fahad Hussayn brought the drama on the runway with fun headpieces accompanying his intricately embellished designs. The result was equally breathtaking.

A model presents a creation by Pakistani fashion designer Fahad Hussayn during the Pantene HUM Bridal Couture Week in Lahore, on December 15, 2023. Photo: AFP
A model presents a creation by Pakistani fashion designer Fahad Hussayn during the Pantene HUM Bridal Couture Week in Lahore, on December 15, 2023. Photo: AFP

Brilliant fusion bridal clothing stood out at BCW, reflecting the changing trends of bridalwear in Pakistan, as well as the region.

A model presents a creation by Pakistani fashion designer Fahad Hussayn during the Pantene HUM Bridal Couture Week in Lahore, on December 15, 2023. Photo: AFP
A model presents a creation by Pakistani fashion designer Fahad Hussayn during the Pantene HUM Bridal Couture Week in Lahore, on December 15, 2023. Photo: AFP

Bridal Couture Week (BCW)

