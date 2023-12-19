BAFL 49.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.96%)
Sri Lanka shares end lower as consumer staples, industrials drag

Reuters Published 19 Dec, 2023 05:49pm
BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Tuesday, dragged by losses in consumer staples and industrial stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled down 0.57% at 10,612.19, extending its decline for five consecutive sessions.

Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka PLC and Hayleys PLC were the top losers on the CSE All Share, falling 2.15% and 4.18%, respectively.

According to exchange data, trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 36.8 million shares from 22.5 million in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares end lower as industrials, financials drag

The equity market’s turnover rose to 566.5 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.73 million) from 445.8 million rupees in the previous session.

The data showed that foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 53 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 526 million rupees.

