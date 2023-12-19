BAFL 49.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.9%)
BIPL 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-4.02%)
BOP 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-9.7%)
CNERGY 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-13.79%)
DFML 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-7.07%)
DGKC 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-5.77%)
FABL 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-5.98%)
FCCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-6.98%)
FFL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-8.8%)
GGL 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.09%)
HBL 119.48 Decreased By ▼ -3.52 (-2.86%)
HUBC 115.71 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-3.13%)
HUMNL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-7.99%)
KEL 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-8.77%)
LOTCHEM 26.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-4.75%)
MLCF 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-5.2%)
OGDC 115.52 Decreased By ▼ -8.23 (-6.65%)
PAEL 22.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-6.84%)
PIBTL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-12.14%)
PIOC 111.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-3.3%)
PPL 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.11 (-5%)
PRL 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-5.7%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-14.29%)
SNGP 71.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-5.84%)
SSGC 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-7.45%)
TELE 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-9.29%)
TPLP 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.21%)
TRG 84.97 Decreased By ▼ -5.92 (-6.51%)
UNITY 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.09%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-12.17%)
BR100 6,417 Decreased By -307.7 (-4.58%)
BR30 23,072 Decreased By -1419 (-5.79%)
KSE100 62,541 Decreased By -2663.7 (-4.09%)
KSE30 20,907 Decreased By -803.3 (-3.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Hyundai Motor to sell Russia plant for token sum, taking $219mn hit

Reuters Published 19 Dec, 2023 01:30pm

SEOUL: South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor plans to sell its plant in Russia for a token 7,000 roubles ($77.67), a company official said on Tuesday.

Hyundai Motor also said in a regulatory filing that it will take a 287 billion won ($219.19 million) loss on selling the plant, which has suspended its operations since March, 2022.

Hyundai Motor breaks ground on $1.5bn EV plant in South Korea

The automaker said in a statement that it is currently making final arrangements with Russia’s Art-Finance to agree a deal.

Hyundai Motor

Comments

1000 characters

Hyundai Motor to sell Russia plant for token sum, taking $219mn hit

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Open market: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

COAS, US CENTCOM chief discuss cooperation in regional security matters

Bench defers Imran, Fawad’s indictment in contempt of ECP case

Israel faces Gaza ceasefire calls, but US vows more arms

SBP gives nod to TPL, Abhi to pursue FINCA’s due diligence

Oil little changed, investors eye Red Sea attacks

Long-term contracts: China would talk to elected govt, only

SBP official explains latest monetary policy decision

World Bank projects drop in remittance flows

Read more stories