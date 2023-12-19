BAFL 50.47 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.37%)
BIPL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
BOP 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
CNERGY 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
DFML 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.14%)
DGKC 80.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
FABL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
FCCL 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
FFL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
GGL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
HBL 123.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 119.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUMNL 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.33%)
KEL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.39%)
LOTCHEM 28.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.68%)
MLCF 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
OGDC 123.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.36%)
PAEL 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PIBTL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.09%)
PIOC 114.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.82%)
PPL 123.60 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.22%)
PRL 33.53 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.61%)
SILK 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.26%)
SNGP 77.35 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.51%)
SSGC 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
TELE 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
TPLP 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
TRG 91.80 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1%)
UNITY 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
BR100 6,711 Decreased By -14.1 (-0.21%)
BR30 24,446 Decreased By -44.4 (-0.18%)
KSE100 65,059 Decreased By -145.4 (-0.22%)
KSE30 21,654 Decreased By -56.8 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices mixed as Red Sea attacks disrupt supply chains

Reuters Published 19 Dec, 2023 09:40am

Oil prices were mixed on Tuesday, with the US benchmark dipping while Brent extended gains from the previous session, as attacks by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi on ships in the Red Sea disrupted maritime trade and forced companies to reroute vessels.

Brent crude futures rose 10 cents, or 0.13%, to $78.05 a barrel at 0330 GMT.

The front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude futures contract, which expires on Tuesday, fell 7 cents to $72.40 a barrel.

The more active second-month contract was down 5 cents, or 0.07%, to $72.77.

Both benchmarks rose more than 1% on Monday on concerns about shippers diverting vessels away from the Red Sea.

“Despite price stabilization today, the potential risks caused by supply disruptions and the Middle East unrest could bring significant volatility to oil markets,” said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets in Auckland.

“Oil markets may face further upside pressure if geopolitical tensions get escalated,” she added. Oil major BP temporarily paused all transits through the Red Sea and oil tanker group Frontline said on Monday its vessels would avoid passage through the waterway, signs the crisis was broadening to include energy shipments.

About 15% of world shipping traffic transits via the Suez Canal, which connects the Red Sea to the Mediterranean Sea, offering the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia.

The shipping attacks have prompted the United States and its allies to discuss a task force that would protect Red Sea routes, a move that US and Israeli arch-foe Iran has warned would be a mistake.

Oil climbs as Red Sea tanker attacks prompt re-routings

In Iran, Oil Minister Javad Owji on Monday confirmed a nationwide disruption to petrol stations was caused by a cyberattack.

A hacking group that Iran accuses of having links to Israel claimed it carried out the attack that disrupted services at petrol stations across the country on Monday, Iranian state TV and Israeli local media reported.

Meanwhile, the United States will push shippers to disclose more information about their Russian oil dealings in a bid to enforce sanctions, US officials said on Monday, while acknowledging that a big chunk of the trade has already escaped Western oversight after Russia built a parallel fleet.

Oil prices Brent crude Brent crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices mixed as Red Sea attacks disrupt supply chains

CSAIL outlines its contribution to national grid under CPEC

Solar power initiative: PD asked to coordinate with SkyPower

Jul-Nov borrowing down $0.829bn to $4.285bn YoY

Nov C/A posts $9m first monthly surplus after June

‘Energy Hub’: KPT levels accusation against SSGCL

World Bank projects drop in remittance flows

SBP official explains latest monetary policy decision

Sindh industry opposes 87pc increase in gas tariff

Import of lubricating oils: Customs’ values increased

Vying for public office: PTBA urges ECP to forestall tax non-compliant aspirants

Read more stories