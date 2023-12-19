BAFL 50.47 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.37%)
BIPL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
BOP 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
CNERGY 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
DFML 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.14%)
DGKC 80.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
FABL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
FCCL 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
FFL 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
GGL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
HBL 123.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 119.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUMNL 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.33%)
KEL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.39%)
LOTCHEM 28.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.68%)
MLCF 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
OGDC 123.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.36%)
PAEL 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PIBTL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.09%)
PIOC 114.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.82%)
PPL 123.60 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.22%)
PRL 33.53 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.61%)
SILK 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.26%)
SNGP 77.35 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.51%)
SSGC 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
TELE 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
TPLP 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
TRG 91.80 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1%)
UNITY 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
BR100 6,708 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.24%)
BR30 24,442 Decreased By -48.2 (-0.2%)
KSE100 65,092 Decreased By -112.6 (-0.17%)
KSE30 21,670 Decreased By -40.3 (-0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Google to pay $700mn to US consumers, states in Play store settlement

Reuters Published 19 Dec, 2023 09:30am

Alphabet’s Google has agreed to pay $700 million and to allow for greater competition in its Play app store, according to the terms of an antitrust settlement with US states and consumers disclosed on Monday in San Francisco federal court.

Google announces 2023 top 10 trending news

San Francisco Google Alphabet’s

Comments

1000 characters

Google to pay $700mn to US consumers, states in Play store settlement

CSAIL outlines its contribution to national grid under CPEC

Solar power initiative: PD asked to coordinate with SkyPower

Jul-Nov borrowing down $0.829bn to $4.285bn YoY

Nov C/A posts $9m first monthly surplus after June

‘Energy Hub’: KPT levels accusation against SSGCL

World Bank projects drop in remittance flows

SBP official explains latest monetary policy decision

Sindh industry opposes 87pc increase in gas tariff

Import of lubricating oils: Customs’ values increased

Vying for public office: PTBA urges ECP to forestall tax non-compliant aspirants

Read more stories