Google to pay $700mn to US consumers, states in Play store settlement

Alphabet’s Google has agreed to pay $700 million and to allow for greater competition in its Play app store, according to the terms of an antitrust settlement with US states and consumers disclosed on Monday in San Francisco federal court.
|Stock
|Price
|
John&Philips / Dec 19
Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan) Limited(JOPP)
|
162
▲ 37.00 (29.60%)
|
Treet Battery / Dec 19
Treet Battery Limited(TBL)
|
13
▲ 1.00 (8.33%)
|
P.T.C.L. / Dec 19
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
16.19
▲ 1.13 (7.50%)
|
Pak Suzuki / Dec 19
Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited(PSMC)
|
612
▲ 39.99 (6.99%)
|
Hira Textile / Dec 19
Hira Textile Mills Limited(HIRAT)
|
2.90
▲ 0.17 (6.23%)
|
Agritech Limited / Dec 19
Agritech Limited(AGL)
|
13.80
▲ 0.73 (5.59%)
|
Kohat Cement / Dec 19
Kohat Cement Company Limited(KOHC)
|
227.99
▲ 8.94 (4.08%)
|
Pervez Ahmed Co / Dec 19
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy Services Ltd.(PASL)
|
1.03
▲ 0.04 (4.04%)
|
Silk Bank Ltd / Dec 19
Silkbank Limited(SILK)
|
1.37
▲ 0.05 (3.79%)
|
Oilboy Energy / Dec 19
Oilboy Energy Limited(OBOY)
|
7.60
▲ 0.23 (3.12%)
|Stock
|Price
|
EFG Hermes Pak / Dec 19
EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited(EFGH)
|
12.70
▼ -1.00 (-7.30%)
|
ECOPACK Ltd / Dec 19
Ecopack Limited(ECOP)
|
15.26
▼ -1.19 (-7.23%)
|
Fecto Cement / Dec 19
Fecto Cement Limited(FECTC)
|
40.01
▼ -2.85 (-6.65%)
|
Ist.Capital Sec / Dec 19
First Capital Securities Corporation(FCSC)
|
1.55
▼ -0.08 (-4.91%)
|
Next Capital / Dec 19
Next Capital Limited(NEXT)
|
5.60
▼ -0.28 (-4.76%)
|
F.Credit & Inv / Dec 19
First Credit and Investment Bank Limited(FCIBL)
|
6.82
▼ -0.33 (-4.62%)
|
Tri-Pack Films / Dec 19
Tri-Pack Films Limited(TRIPF)
|
148
▼ -6.49 (-4.20%)
|
Merit Packaging / Dec 19
Merit Packaging Limited(MERIT)
|
10.02
▼ -0.39 (-3.75%)
|
MetaTech. / Dec 19
MetaTech Trading Limited(META)
|
7.76
▼ -0.27 (-3.36%)
|
D.S. Ind. Ltd. / Dec 19
D.S. Industries Limited(DSIL)
|
3.30
▼ -0.11 (-3.23%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / Dec 19
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
444,141,868
▲ 0.00
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Dec 19
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
392,747,456
▲ 0.05
|
Cnergyico PK / Dec 19
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
205,409,424
▼ -0.19
|
Hascol Petrol / Dec 19
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
123,970,500
▼ -0.05
|
B.O.Punjab / Dec 19
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
91,711,580
▼ -0.08
|
P.T.C.L. / Dec 19
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
70,521,500
▲ 1.13
|
Pak Elektron / Dec 19
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
43,627,081
▲ 0.07
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Dec 19
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
42,268,000
▼ -0.08
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Dec 19
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
37,673,639
▲ 0.27
|
Kohinoor Spining / Dec 19
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited(KOSM)
|
33,829,000
▼ -0.01
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Dec 18
|
283.50
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Dec 18
|
283
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Dec 18
|
142.38
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Dec 18
|
0.87
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Dec 18
|
1.27
|
Euro to USD / Dec 18
|
1.09
|
UK LIBOR % / Dec 18
|
5.47
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Dec 18
|
4740.56
|
India Sensex / Dec 18
|
71315.09
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Dec 18
|
32806.54
|
Nasdaq / Dec 18
|
14905.20
|
Hang Seng / Dec 18
|
16629.23
|
FTSE 100 / Dec 18
|
7614.48
|
Dow Jones / Dec 18
|
37306.02
|
Germany DAX 30 / Dec 18
|
16650.55
|
France CAC40 / Dec 18
|
7568.86
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Dec 18
|
72.61
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Dec 18
|
17235
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Dec 18
|
185960
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Dec 18
|
2027.13
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Dec 18
|
79.10
