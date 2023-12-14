Google announces 2023 top 10 trending news

KARACHI: Google Year in Search 2023 for Pakistan shows how interested and involved people are across the country as a whole. At the centre of that top trending searches is a mix of top-trending news stories that not only show the mood of the people but also the changing landscape of interests that kept Pakistani viewers interested all year.

In 2023, the most popular searches in this area were about religious holidays, sports events, and important political events. These searches give us a clear and interesting picture of what Pakistanis are interested in. The countrys unwavering love for cricket is shown by the top five trending searches in this area. The Pakistan Super League, Cricket World Cup, Asia Cup 2023, Indian Premier League, and Ashes are just a few of the big tournaments that are highlighted. The Lanka Premier League, on the other hand, came in ninth.

Religious holidays are also prominent in these search trends; for example, people in Pakistan showed their excitement for the joyous celebrations with searches of Eid-ul-Fitr 2023, Ramazan Mubarak, and Eid-ul-Azha.

On the political front, Pakistan National Elections 2023 also managed to get on the list in the 10th spot, highlighting Pakistanis interest in the democratic process.

