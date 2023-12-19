BAFL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-2.53%)
BIPL 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.45%)
BOP 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
DFML 17.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.6%)
DGKC 81.07 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.22%)
FABL 32.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.28%)
FCCL 19.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
FFL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.74%)
GGL 13.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
HBL 123.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.5%)
HUBC 119.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (10.63%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 40.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.95%)
OGDC 124.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.28%)
PAEL 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-7.29%)
PIBTL 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.09%)
PIOC 115.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.51%)
PPL 123.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-2.3%)
PRL 33.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-4.7%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.2%)
SNGP 76.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-3.01%)
SSGC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.01%)
TELE 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TPLP 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.16%)
TRG 91.19 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
UNITY 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.54%)
WTL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.26%)
BR100 6,702 Decreased By -120.5 (-1.77%)
BR30 24,350 Decreased By -398.1 (-1.61%)
KSE100 65,205 Decreased By -925.4 (-1.4%)
KSE30 21,711 Decreased By -333.1 (-1.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-19

Three people killed in building collapse

Recorder Report Published 19 Dec, 2023 05:20am

KARACHI: At least three people including a minor girl died while several others sustained injuries on Monday after a residential building located in the city’s Machar Colony collapsed as result of a powerful gas cylinder explosion at a shop.

Police and rescue sources said an adjacent building was also partially affected, and vehicle parked outside the affected cylinder shop, where the explosion happened, was also damaged.

The victims were moved to Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK) for medico-legal formalities and treatment respectively. Officials in Docks police station said the deceased have been identified as 45-year-old Ameen and a girl Ulfat, whereas the identity of the third person was still unknown, whereas the injured were among Syed Noor, Alam, Hameed, Noor Hussain, Farooq, Abdul Ameen, and Shahzadi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Civil Hospital Karachi building collapse gas cylinder explosion

Comments

1000 characters

Three people killed in building collapse

CSAIL outlines its contribution to national grid under CPEC

Solar power initiative: PD asked to coordinate with SkyPower

Jul-Nov borrowing down $0.829bn to $4.285bn YoY

Nov C/A posts $9m first monthly surplus after June

‘Energy Hub’: KPT levels accusation against SSGCL

World Bank projects drop in remittance flows

SBP official explains latest monetary policy decision

Sindh industry opposes 87pc increase in gas tariff

Import of lubricating oils: Customs’ values increased

Vying for public office: PTBA urges ECP to forestall tax non-compliant aspirants

Read more stories