Three people killed in building collapse

KARACHI: At least three people including a minor girl died while several others sustained injuries on Monday after a residential building located in the city’s Machar Colony collapsed as result of a powerful gas cylinder explosion at a shop.

Police and rescue sources said an adjacent building was also partially affected, and vehicle parked outside the affected cylinder shop, where the explosion happened, was also damaged.

The victims were moved to Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK) for medico-legal formalities and treatment respectively. Officials in Docks police station said the deceased have been identified as 45-year-old Ameen and a girl Ulfat, whereas the identity of the third person was still unknown, whereas the injured were among Syed Noor, Alam, Hameed, Noor Hussain, Farooq, Abdul Ameen, and Shahzadi.

