Fazl says country’s sovereignty at stake due to ‘foreign control’

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Monday, said that the foreign control over the national institutions has put Pakistan’s sovereignty at stake.

According to a statement issued here by the official spokesperson of JUI Mohammad Aslam Ghouri, the JUI chief said that Pakistan’s politics and economy are under pressure. He said, “Our forefathers have sacrificed for the country but we have completely failed to deliver.”

He said that his party did not believe in the politics of violence, saying that to sail the country out of the continued crisis, parliament, bureaucracy and other national institutions have failed to play their required role. He said that political parties are the guarantors of the protection of human rights and his party is committed to revitalizing the national economy.

He said that some foreign-sponsored elements are involved in blasphemous activities aiming at exploiting the situation.

He said that he and his party workers have learned in Madrassah, and they are fully committed to the lessons, adding that his party in past has foiled all the conspiracies hatched against Madrassahs and is fully prepared to foil every such attempt.

He said that the events unfolded in Palestine by Israel have shamed the entire humanity, the so-called champions of human rights are watching the genocide in Palestine silently or issuing verbal statements while taking no practical steps to stop Israeli aggression against Palestinians.

Global human rights activists and leaders are silent on the atrocities in Palestine, there are protests in America, Europe and the Islamic world, but Israel is not paying any head towards such massive protests because Western powers are backing Israel.

