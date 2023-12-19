BAFL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-2.53%)
BIPL 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.45%)
BOP 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
DFML 17.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.6%)
DGKC 81.07 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.22%)
FABL 32.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.28%)
FCCL 19.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
FFL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.74%)
GGL 13.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
HBL 123.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.5%)
HUBC 119.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (10.63%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 40.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.95%)
OGDC 124.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.28%)
PAEL 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-7.29%)
PIBTL 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.09%)
PIOC 115.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.51%)
PPL 123.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-2.3%)
PRL 33.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-4.7%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.2%)
SNGP 76.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-3.01%)
SSGC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.01%)
TELE 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TPLP 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.16%)
TRG 91.19 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
UNITY 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.54%)
WTL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.26%)
BR100 6,702 Decreased By -120.5 (-1.77%)
BR30 24,350 Decreased By -398.1 (-1.61%)
KSE100 65,205 Decreased By -925.4 (-1.4%)
KSE30 21,711 Decreased By -333.1 (-1.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-19

Fazl says country’s sovereignty at stake due to ‘foreign control’

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 19 Dec, 2023 05:20am

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Monday, said that the foreign control over the national institutions has put Pakistan’s sovereignty at stake.

According to a statement issued here by the official spokesperson of JUI Mohammad Aslam Ghouri, the JUI chief said that Pakistan’s politics and economy are under pressure. He said, “Our forefathers have sacrificed for the country but we have completely failed to deliver.”

He said that his party did not believe in the politics of violence, saying that to sail the country out of the continued crisis, parliament, bureaucracy and other national institutions have failed to play their required role. He said that political parties are the guarantors of the protection of human rights and his party is committed to revitalizing the national economy.

He said that some foreign-sponsored elements are involved in blasphemous activities aiming at exploiting the situation.

He said that he and his party workers have learned in Madrassah, and they are fully committed to the lessons, adding that his party in past has foiled all the conspiracies hatched against Madrassahs and is fully prepared to foil every such attempt.

He said that the events unfolded in Palestine by Israel have shamed the entire humanity, the so-called champions of human rights are watching the genocide in Palestine silently or issuing verbal statements while taking no practical steps to stop Israeli aggression against Palestinians.

Global human rights activists and leaders are silent on the atrocities in Palestine, there are protests in America, Europe and the Islamic world, but Israel is not paying any head towards such massive protests because Western powers are backing Israel.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Maulana Fazlur Rehman JUIF foreign control Pakistan sovereignty

Comments

1000 characters

Fazl says country’s sovereignty at stake due to ‘foreign control’

CSAIL outlines its contribution to national grid under CPEC

Solar power initiative: PD asked to coordinate with SkyPower

Jul-Nov borrowing down $0.829bn to $4.285bn YoY

Nov C/A posts $9m first monthly surplus after June

‘Energy Hub’: KPT levels accusation against SSGCL

World Bank projects drop in remittance flows

SBP official explains latest monetary policy decision

Sindh industry opposes 87pc increase in gas tariff

Import of lubricating oils: Customs’ values increased

Vying for public office: PTBA urges ECP to forestall tax non-compliant aspirants

Read more stories