Punjab police, Edhi Foundation to interlink ‘Mera Payara app’

Safdar Rasheed Published 19 Dec, 2023 05:20am

LAHORE: Edhi Foundation Chairman Faisal Edhi visited Central Police Office and met IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar.

Officials of Edhi Foundation Faisal Jalal and Mansoor were also with him while Additional IG Welfare Muhammad Riaz Nazir Gara, DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin, AIG Welfare Naveed Ajmal were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, it was decided to interlink Punjab Police’s Mera Pyara app with Edhi Foundation’s system to speed up the search and reuniting of missing and runaway children with families.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that Faisal Edhi is a great son of a great father, there is no one equal to Edhi Foundation in welfare and humanity works. Punjab Police will provide full support and cooperation to the Edhi Foundation in humanity’s work. IG Punjab said that he will appoint a focal person for coordination with Edhi Foundation for humanity and welfare works.

IG Punjab told the Edhi delegation that Punjab Police’s Mera Pyara app has reunited more than 2500 missing children with their parents. During the meeting, IG Punjab informed Faisal Edhi about the aims and objectives of Police Tahaffuz Marakaz.

IGP said that Police Tahaffuz Marakaz have provided assistance to more than 12 thousand people, Victim Support Officers are providing support to all citizens including transgender, Police Tahaffuz Marakaz is interlinked with public and private institutions on the mission of serving the suffering humanity across the province.

Faisal Edhi, head of Edhi Foundation, said that Punjab Police and Edhi Foundation will work together to find the missing children and reunite them with their parents. Two-way information sharing will speed up the process of reuniting missing children, women and the elderly with their families. Faisal Edhi said that the Punjab Police and the Edhi Foundation will provide relief to women, elderly and other vulnerable sections by joint measures. During the meeting, other initiatives to serve humanity were discussed in detail.

Meanwhile, on the direction of IG Punjab police teams are cracking down against smoke emitting vehicles across the province, in continuation of which, this year 495,792 challans of vehicles that emit excessive smoke were issued across the province. 108,098 vehicles were impounded in police stations across the province, while the fitness certificates of 7127 vehicles were seized for violating the rules.

