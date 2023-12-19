BAFL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-2.53%)
BIPL 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.45%)
BOP 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
DFML 17.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.6%)
DGKC 81.07 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.22%)
FABL 32.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.28%)
FCCL 19.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
FFL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.74%)
GGL 13.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
HBL 123.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.5%)
HUBC 119.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (10.63%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 40.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.95%)
OGDC 124.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.28%)
PAEL 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-7.29%)
PIBTL 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.09%)
PIOC 115.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.51%)
PPL 123.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-2.3%)
PRL 33.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-4.7%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.2%)
SNGP 76.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-3.01%)
SSGC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.01%)
TELE 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TPLP 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.16%)
TRG 91.19 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
UNITY 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.54%)
WTL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.26%)
BR100 6,702 Decreased By -120.5 (-1.77%)
BR30 24,350 Decreased By -398.1 (-1.61%)
KSE100 65,205 Decreased By -925.4 (-1.4%)
KSE30 21,711 Decreased By -333.1 (-1.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2023-12-19

BD parties launch campaigns ahead of general elections

AFP Published December 19, 2023 Updated December 19, 2023 05:51am

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s political parties launched campaigns on Monday ahead of general elections next month, with opposition groups boycotting the vote after a surge of arrests.

Opposition parties say thousands from their ranks have been detained after huge protests accusing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of ruling with an iron fist and demanding her resignation.

Elections are set for January 7.

“I am 100 percent confident that the victory will be mine,” R. A. M. Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury, a ruling Awami League candidate from the eastern district of Brahmanbaria, told AFP.

Kayser Kamal, legal chief for the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), said at least 21,835 members had been arrested since October 25.

BNP chief Khaleda Zia, Hasina’s arch-rival and a two-time former prime minister, has been living under effective house arrest since her release from a 17-year prison sentence in 2020.

On Monday, a Dhaka court denied bail to BNP’s de facto chief Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

“It is part of a political scheme so that no opposition leader or activist can raise their voice,” Kamal said. Prothom Alo, a leading Bengali daily, reported on Monday that 1,249 opposition activists have been sentenced to different terms since September, mostly on charges of protest violence, arson and obstructing the police.

Bangladesh’s highest court upheld last month a ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, the country’s largest party, from taking part in polls.

The party says more than 3,100 members have been arrested since October 25.

Bangladesh general elections Sheikh Hasina Bangladesh’s political parties

Comments

1000 characters

BD parties launch campaigns ahead of general elections

CSAIL outlines its contribution to national grid under CPEC

Solar power initiative: PD asked to coordinate with SkyPower

Jul-Nov borrowing down $0.829bn to $4.285bn YoY

Nov C/A posts $9m first monthly surplus after June

‘Energy Hub’: KPT levels accusation against SSGCL

World Bank projects drop in remittance flows

SBP official explains latest monetary policy decision

Sindh industry opposes 87pc increase in gas tariff

Import of lubricating oils: Customs’ values increased

Vying for public office: PTBA urges ECP to forestall tax non-compliant aspirants

Read more stories