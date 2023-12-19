BAFL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-2.53%)
BIPL 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.45%)
BOP 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
DFML 17.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.6%)
DGKC 81.07 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.22%)
FABL 32.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.28%)
FCCL 19.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
FFL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.74%)
GGL 13.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
HBL 123.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.5%)
HUBC 119.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (10.63%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 40.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.95%)
OGDC 124.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.28%)
PAEL 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-7.29%)
PIBTL 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.09%)
PIOC 115.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.51%)
PPL 123.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-2.3%)
PRL 33.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-4.7%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.2%)
SNGP 76.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-3.01%)
SSGC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.01%)
TELE 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TPLP 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.16%)
TRG 91.19 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
UNITY 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.54%)
WTL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.26%)
BR100 6,702 Decreased By -120.5 (-1.77%)
BR30 24,350 Decreased By -398.1 (-1.61%)
KSE100 65,205 Decreased By -925.4 (-1.4%)
KSE30 21,711 Decreased By -333.1 (-1.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-12-19

European shares ease as ECB officials temper rate cut optimism

Reuters Published 19 Dec, 2023 05:20am

PARIS: European stocks retreated on Monday after notching up strong gains in recent weeks, as auto shares declined and comments from central bank officials tempered bets of early interest rate cuts next year.

The pan-European STOXX 600 edged 0.3% lower after the benchmark logged its first five-week winning streak since April on Friday.

Putting pressure on equities and lifting European bond yields, a slew of European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers pushed back against market expectations that the central bank will cut interest rates as early as March.

Any talk of the ECB cutting rates is still premature, Slovak central bank chief Peter Kazimir said. The central bank will need at least until spring before it can reassess its policy outlook, ECB policymaker Bostjan Vasle said.

Equity markets rallied across the board last week after the US Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged as expected and policymakers’ projections for next year accounted for three interest rate cuts.

“The markets may be a little punch-drunk following Powell’s move to top up the punch bowl, rather than remove it as is the central banker’s more normal duty,” said Rupert Thompson, chief economist at Kingswood.

“But risk assets still have scope for further gains over the coming year and should outperform cash.” For more clues on the state of the global monetary policy cycle, investors will monitor the euro zone’s November consumer prices, Japan’s central bank decision and the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge - personal consumption expenditure for November - throughout this week.

Germany’s blue-chip DAX fell 0.6% from record levels hit last week after a survey showed German business morale unexpectedly worsened in December and also showed a decline in expectations.

Automakers were also a big drag, with Mercedes Benz and BMW Group shedding more than 1% each after the German government decided to end a programme that paid subsidies to buyers of new electric vehicles.

Energy stocks jumped 1.1% and oil prices rose 3% as growing attacks by the Iran-aligned Yemeni Houthi militant group on ships in the Red Sea disrupted maritime trade.

However, shipping stocks kept rising across Europe after the attacks led to bets that a prolonged disruption to the key route could lead them to raise their rates.

Danish shipping company A.P. Moller-Maersk rose 3.1%, while Italian shipper D’Amico climbed 5.6%.

Vodafone gained 3.9% on Iliad’s proposal to merge their Italian businesses.

OCI jumped 20.9% to the top of the benchmark STOXX 600 after the Netherlands-based chemicals maker announced its second stake sale in four days and said the pair of deals would bring it $7.2 billion in tax-free cash proceeds.

European shares ECB STOXX 600

Comments

1000 characters

European shares ease as ECB officials temper rate cut optimism

CSAIL outlines its contribution to national grid under CPEC

Solar power initiative: PD asked to coordinate with SkyPower

Jul-Nov borrowing down $0.829bn to $4.285bn YoY

Nov C/A posts $9m first monthly surplus after June

‘Energy Hub’: KPT levels accusation against SSGCL

World Bank projects drop in remittance flows

SBP official explains latest monetary policy decision

Sindh industry opposes 87pc increase in gas tariff

Import of lubricating oils: Customs’ values increased

Vying for public office: PTBA urges ECP to forestall tax non-compliant aspirants

Read more stories