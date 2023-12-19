BAFL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-2.53%)
BIPL 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.45%)
BOP 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
DFML 17.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.6%)
DGKC 81.07 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.22%)
FABL 32.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.28%)
FCCL 19.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
FFL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.74%)
GGL 13.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
HBL 123.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.5%)
HUBC 119.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (10.63%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 40.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.95%)
OGDC 124.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.28%)
PAEL 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-7.29%)
PIBTL 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.09%)
PIOC 115.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.51%)
PPL 123.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-2.3%)
PRL 33.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-4.7%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.2%)
SNGP 76.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-3.01%)
SSGC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.01%)
TELE 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TPLP 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.16%)
TRG 91.19 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
UNITY 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.54%)
WTL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.26%)
BR100 6,702 Decreased By -120.5 (-1.77%)
BR30 24,350 Decreased By -398.1 (-1.61%)
KSE100 65,205 Decreased By -925.4 (-1.4%)
KSE30 21,711 Decreased By -333.1 (-1.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-19

Private medical colleges: UHS releases provisional merit list

Recorder Report Published 19 Dec, 2023 05:20am

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has released the provisional merit list for admissions into private medical and dental colleges in Punjab. The list is based on the merit ranking of all applicants.

A total of 10,397 candidates applied for 49 private medical and dental colleges in the province, including 6,685 females and 3,712 males. UHS has published the provisional list for all candidates on its website.

According to the list, the minimum merit for MBBS admissions is expected to be 80.4 pc, and for BDS, 78.2 pc. Candidates can submit their objections regarding the merit list at http://uhs.edu.pk/pml123.

According to the spokesperson of UHS, objections can be submitted until 12:00 AM on December 19. There are 4,000 MBBS seats in 32 private medical colleges in Punjab, while there are 1,025 BDS seats in 17 private dental colleges.

As per the Punjab government's decision, centralized admissions are being conducted in private medical and dental colleges this year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

UHS Private medical colleges

Comments

1000 characters

Private medical colleges: UHS releases provisional merit list

CSAIL outlines its contribution to national grid under CPEC

Solar power initiative: PD asked to coordinate with SkyPower

Jul-Nov borrowing down $0.829bn to $4.285bn YoY

Nov C/A posts $9m first monthly surplus after June

‘Energy Hub’: KPT levels accusation against SSGCL

World Bank projects drop in remittance flows

SBP official explains latest monetary policy decision

Sindh industry opposes 87pc increase in gas tariff

Import of lubricating oils: Customs’ values increased

Vying for public office: PTBA urges ECP to forestall tax non-compliant aspirants

Read more stories