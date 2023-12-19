Private medical colleges: UHS releases provisional merit list

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has released the provisional merit list for admissions into private medical and dental colleges in Punjab. The list is based on the merit ranking of all applicants.

A total of 10,397 candidates applied for 49 private medical and dental colleges in the province, including 6,685 females and 3,712 males. UHS has published the provisional list for all candidates on its website.

According to the list, the minimum merit for MBBS admissions is expected to be 80.4 pc, and for BDS, 78.2 pc. Candidates can submit their objections regarding the merit list at http://uhs.edu.pk/pml123.

According to the spokesperson of UHS, objections can be submitted until 12:00 AM on December 19. There are 4,000 MBBS seats in 32 private medical colleges in Punjab, while there are 1,025 BDS seats in 17 private dental colleges.

As per the Punjab government's decision, centralized admissions are being conducted in private medical and dental colleges this year.

