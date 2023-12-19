BAFL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-2.53%)
Punjab, Sindh governors seek promotion of inter-provincial ties

Recorder Report Published 19 Dec, 2023 05:20am

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman and his Sindh counterpart, Kamran Khan Tessori, met at Governor House, here on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest including the promotion of inter-provincial relations in various fields.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Governor said that everyone should play a positive role for a strong, prosperous, and stable Pakistan. He said that the improvement and stability in the country's economy bodes well for a bright future.

The Punjab Governor further said that the exchange of educational and business delegations will strengthen inter provincial coordination. He added that both the provinces can benefit from each other's experiences in various fields.

On this occasion, the Governor Punjab informed his counterpart about the steps taken to improve the quality of universities in the province.

He said that educated youth are the asset of the country. He emphasized that along with education, there is a need to focus on their character building.

On this occasion, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori appreciated the initiative of opening the Governor House Lahore to the public in an organized manner.

