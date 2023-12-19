Fawad gets post-arrest bail

RAWALINDI: A special court on Monday granted post-arrest bail to former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in a fraud case.

Special judge Ali Nawaz while hearing the case granted bail to Chaudhry against surety bonds of Rs 200,000.

The court ordered for the former federal minister to be released if he was not wanted in any other case. However, Fawad will not be able to secure a release as he is currently under detention in another case of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) in Rawalpindi arrested Chaudhry in a case pertaining to allegedly taking millions of rupees in bribes and misuse of authority for the grant of a no-objection certificate (NOC) and public land acquisition for the establishment of a private housing society in Dina area of GT Road.

